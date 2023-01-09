Read full article on original website
cvillecountry.com
Albemarle County 2023 reassessment completed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – Albemarle County announced today that the 2023 annual reassessment process is complete. On January 20, notices will be mailed to taxpayers. The 2023 assessment data will also be available online through the County’s GIS-Web beginning January 21. The County’s total tax base increased by...
WSET
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Augusta Health celebrates Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville
Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 16. The pavilion, designed to improve access to outpatient care and meet the growing demand for outpatient services locally and nationally, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Imaging, Surgery and Breast Care in one location.
beckerspayer.com
Anthem Blue Cross, Mary Washington Healthcare could split March 1
Anthem Blue Cross could go out of network with Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare if the two sides can't agree on a new contract by March 1, The Free Lance-Star reported Jan. 7. Mary Washington Healthcare operates two hospitals and over 50 other facilities, according to its website. The Free...
cardinalnews.org
New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade
When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
We’re already in the second week of 2023 in the River City, and in the days ahead there’s a celebration of Vietnamese Lunar New Year in Glen Allen, a jazz band collab with the Richmond Symphony, a fishy kind of pop-up dining experience and more to explore. Enjoy!
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
pagevalleynews.com
Wrangler permit favored
January 9, 1992 — A planned expansion in the washing operations at Wrangler on Blue Bell Avenue in Luray is a step closer to reality and could mean more jobs later this year. Last Monday, the Luray Town Council voted unanimously for a special use permit recommended by the...
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
WSET
Mayor Reed wants Lynchburg to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Here's what that means
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In November, Stephanie Reed won her election to get on Lynchburg's City Council. On January 3 she was sworn in. The next day she was elected to be Lynchburg's new mayor. A week later, she's bringing a resolution to City Council to push turning Lynchburg into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
realcrozetva.com
Praha Bakery in Downtown Crozet to Open
Monday I noted that a bakery was coming to Crozet. Plans are in the works for a new bakery in downtown Crozet. Owner Marketa Johnson said she plans to open the doors to Praha Bakery in early April. Johnson’s business will occupy what used to be Patterson’s Flower Shop at 5778 Three Notch’d Road, which shuttered in 2009.
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles
More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
