Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate charged with assaulting boyfriend
HOUSTON - A Missouri City Police Officer and Houston Mayoral candidate has posted bond after being charged with assaulting her live-in boyfriend. One of her campaign slogans is "Back the Blue but not bullies in blue," but now she's accused of at least two acts of violence, including allegations of using her police-issued baton and taser in domestic disputes.
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
fox26houston.com
Most credit card skimmers recovered in Houston, $50 million of fraud prevented
HOUSTON - A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas says it prevented nearly $50 million dollars of fraud in its first year. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has been cracking down on credit card skimming and reports Houston is the hardest hit city, finding twice as many skimmers here than any other city in Texas.
fox26houston.com
Charvas Thompson arrested in deadly shooting of Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan at Sugar Land home
HOUSTON - A man has been arrested for the murder of an Alief ISD teacher who was shot to death at a Sugar Land home over the weekend, police say. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, was arrested by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday.
Missouri City officer accused of assaulting boyfriend with police baton and Taser
The Houston mayoral candidate is charged with continuous family violence assault. In one instance, records say a video shows her yelling at her boyfriend and striking him multiple times with a baton.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
KSAT 12
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
fox26houston.com
Alarming death rate for construction workers in Harris Co. forcing changes, new policies
HOUSTON - Statistics show an alarming fatality rate for construction workers in the Houston area. On Tuesday, Harris County Commissioners introduced a policy that would help keep some of them safe called the Harris County Contractor Safety Record Policy. "They are the ones that are truly building this country," said...
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man possibly set up after women asked for ride as he left gym, police say
HOUSTON - A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Case to be presented before Harris County grand jury
HOUSTON - A customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston will have his case presented before a Harris County grand jury, officials confirmed Monday. BACKGROUND: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say. This comes after the...
Comments / 0