Related
Bakersfield Channel

How should you prepare for a recession?

WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Quartz

Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone

After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
BBC

Global recession warning as World Bank cuts economic forecast

The global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", according to the latest forecast from the World Bank. It expects the world economy to grow by just 1.7% this year - a sharp decrease from the 3% it predicted in June. The report blames a number of factors stemming...
The Hill

Rising recession risk highlighted in new Fed research

The risk of a recession coming in the new year appears to be rising based on state economic data, according to new research from a Federal Reserve bank.  The research released Wednesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that 27 states experienced negative growth in a measure called state coincident indexes (SCI)…
marketplace.org

World Bank predicts sharp economic downturn, hitting developing countries hardest

The World Bank is warning that the global growth slowdown is poised to hit developing countries especially hard. In its new “Global Economics Prospects” report, the global lender attributes the potential slowdown to a combination of factors, including inflation, higher interest rates, less investment and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
dailyinvestnews.com

World Bank: Global Recession “Perilously Close”

The latest forecast from the World Bank warns that the global economy is “perilously close to falling into recession.”. Should there be a global recession, it would be the first since the 1930’s that there was a global recession twice in the same decade. Six months ago, the...
AFP

Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fueling hopes of less hawkish Fed

Consumer inflation in the United States is set to ease further in December, analysts say, in an encouraging trend that could bring some reprieve from rising interest rates. But analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, to flatline between November and December in figures due to be released Thursday.
The Center Square

FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
Deadline

Investment Bank Moelis & Co. Names Marcus Lollie A Managing Director In Its Media Group

Investment bank Moelis & Company has appointed Marcus Lollie as a managing director in its media group. He will be based in Los Angeles. Lollie joins the company from the Canon Media Group, an investment firm where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a co-founder and managing partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Lollie graduated from Stanford, where he majored in economics and played on the men’s basketball team. “We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group,” Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-founder and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

