Investment bank Moelis & Company has appointed Marcus Lollie as a managing director in its media group. He will be based in Los Angeles. Lollie joins the company from the Canon Media Group, an investment firm where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a co-founder and managing partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Lollie graduated from Stanford, where he majored in economics and played on the men’s basketball team. “We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group,” Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-founder and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO