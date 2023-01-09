Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Bakersfield Channel
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
Recession is likely to bump inflation out of the driver's seat for the economy — so investors should brace for uncertainty, Mohamed El-Erian says
"In this new year, recession, actual and feared, has joined inflation in the driver seat of the global economy and is likely to displace it," El-Erian said.
The industries where you’re most likely to be laid off as a recession looms
Tech layoffs have been making headlines, but that's not the industry with the highest level of layoffs in recent months.
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
US suffering from the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
Macro Trends Advisors founding partner Mitch Roschelle breaks down the U.S.'s historic home price correction.
America might just do the impossible and avoid a recession, according to top economist Mark Zandi
Moody’s chief economist says a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy is in the cards. But BlackRock’s Rick Rieder warns, “Policymakers’ ability to stick this landing for the economy and markets is still very much up in the air.”
Quartz
Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone
After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
BBC
Global recession warning as World Bank cuts economic forecast
The global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", according to the latest forecast from the World Bank. It expects the world economy to grow by just 1.7% this year - a sharp decrease from the 3% it predicted in June. The report blames a number of factors stemming...
December’s ‘very favorable’ inflation read could signal the ‘final phase of the bear market’ and stave off a recession, experts say
Investors have been eagerly anticipating December’s consumer price index (CPI) data, but now that it’s out—the reaction is muted. The S&P traded up just 0.6% by midday on Thursday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported consumer prices fell 0.1% last month, and year-over-year inflation dropped to 6.5%.
Rising recession risk highlighted in new Fed research
The risk of a recession coming in the new year appears to be rising based on state economic data, according to new research from a Federal Reserve bank. The research released Wednesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that 27 states experienced negative growth in a measure called state coincident indexes (SCI)…
marketplace.org
World Bank predicts sharp economic downturn, hitting developing countries hardest
The World Bank is warning that the global growth slowdown is poised to hit developing countries especially hard. In its new “Global Economics Prospects” report, the global lender attributes the potential slowdown to a combination of factors, including inflation, higher interest rates, less investment and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
dailyinvestnews.com
World Bank: Global Recession “Perilously Close”
The latest forecast from the World Bank warns that the global economy is “perilously close to falling into recession.”. Should there be a global recession, it would be the first since the 1930’s that there was a global recession twice in the same decade. Six months ago, the...
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fueling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Consumer inflation in the United States is set to ease further in December, analysts say, in an encouraging trend that could bring some reprieve from rising interest rates. But analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, to flatline between November and December in figures due to be released Thursday.
FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
