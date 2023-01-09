Read full article on original website
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Beck influenced generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player.
A brief history of PRS Guitars
A relative newcomer to the game, PRS has managed to join the likes of Fender and Gibson in the upper echelons of electric guitar legacy. Known for their superb playability, crisp and detailed sound, impeccable build quality and eye-catching finishes, Paul Reed Smith guitars are used all over the world by a wide range of players and are deserved of every bit of praise they get. But how did this one-man operation become one of the biggest names in modern guitar? Well, it started with one man and three names.
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
George Harrison Said the 1970s Destroyed Most of the Innovative People of the 1960s
George Harrison said the 1970s destroyed most of the innovative people of the 1960s. The decade also destroyed artists.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
This Legendary Country Musician Played On Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit
Nike Nesmith’s songwriting skill is undisputable, and the credit for most of the Monkees’ hits goes to him. Before their television debut in 1966, they began preparations for their first album, Royal Flush, which has two of Nesmith’s songs. During their initial years, none of the band members was allowed to sing the songs; session musicians recorded their music.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Musician Jeff Beck dead at 78 following sudden illness
Jeff Beck, the British guitar phenom who rose to fame with The Yardbirds, died Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded. The Post reached out to a Beck rep, who declined further comment. Born June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England, Beck is an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time inductee in the...
Jimi Hendrix Quotes on Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles
Jimi Hendrix was a musical contemporary of artists like Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles. During his life, he expressed his thoughts about his peers.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Jeff Beck, legendary guitarist, dies aged 78 after contracting meningitis
Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who performed alongside Jimmy Page with The Yardbirds, has died aged 78.The virtuoso passed away on Tuesday, 10 January, after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” according to his representatives.With fingers and thumbs that were insured for a whopping £7 million, he is considered to be one of the best guitarists of all time.In addition to stepping in to replace Eric Clapton with The Yardbirds, he also went on to lead the Jeff Beck Group.The musician won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Labour MP says Andrew Tate's influence on young boys provokes 'incel culture'Moment child star Ke Huy Quan, who gave up acting for 20 years, wins Golden GlobeGolden Globes: Ryan Murphy praises LGBT+ stars while accepting Carol Burnett Award
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said The Beatles’ Sound Wasn’t Unique
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz said The Beatles' sound wouldn't be the same without American musicians, American sailors, and American GIs.
Appreciation: When the electric guitar promised revolution, Jeff Beck fearlessly explored and mastered it
As much as his technical skill, imagination was Jeff Beck's calling card; he always possessed the ability to surprise. The guitarist died Tuesday at 78.
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
‘The Salvador Dali of guitar’: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and David Gilmour lead tributes to Jeff Beck
Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Joni Mitchell will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Mitchell will be honored with an all-star tribute concert on March 1 in Washington, D.C. “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” will premiere on PBS nationwide on March 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne to Be Honored at the Black Music Collective's Pre-Grammy EventNirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement AwardsClive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie...
Music World Reacts To Passing Of Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck, one of the greatest to ever plug in and turn up, died Tuesday after a brief illness, his family confirmed today (Wednesday, January 11). Jeff was a boundary-pushing rock musician and one of the most important and innovative players in the history of the electric guitar. He was beloved for his work with The Yardbirds, his Jeff Beck Group (which featured a young Rod Stewart), his solo career and numerous collaborations through the decades.
Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Passes Away
Jeff Beck, who is considered one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, has passed away. Beck’s Instagram account issued a statement confirming that the rock star passed on Tuesday after “contracting bacterial meningitis.” He was 78 years old. The statement reads:. “On behalf of his...
Zappa Alumni Mike Keneally To Release New Album “The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat”
Frank Zappa alumni Mike Keneally will be releasing his new solo album “The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat” on February 24, 2023. Pre-orders are available now at store.keneally.com. The release features guest appearances by Steve Vai, Eric Slick, Nick D'Virgilio and others. Says Mike, “This is my...
