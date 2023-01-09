Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Letter to the Editor
Alton is proud of its history as a river town, but the ways that we connect with rivers have changed over time. One hundred twenty years ago, people regularly used the riverfront to greet and unload steamboats and barges or to fish. Then, trains traveling on tracks parallel to the river drew Altonians to a beautiful brick train station at the river’s edge. The depot is gone. Now a fence along the track and traffic on Landmarks Blvd, make it difficult and dangerous to walk to the river from downtown. On January 8, 2023, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car near the Ridge St. intersection. Cities like Davenport, Iowa, have revitalized riverfronts by reducing barriers, adding community activities, and restoring low-lying lands for parks and trails.
advantagenews.com
Madison County marks Adoption Day
As 2022 came to a close, more than three dozen children were adopted into 31 Madison County families. December 30 was Adoption Day in the Madison County Circuit Court. A representative from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, performed magic for the children, and there was also t-shirt painting, face painting, balloon artists, and refreshments.
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole discusses budget, communication
Several topics that boil down to having better lines of communication in Alton government were discussed at Monday’s Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. First up was the subject of putting together a budget earlier than in years past. Last spring, a budget was passed with little time to spare before the deadline to file it with the County, which left a sour taste in the mouths of some aldermen.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District 7 Board Of Education Approves April Bond Referendum
During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings. If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District...
advantagenews.com
Victor Peralez Sr.
Victor E. Peralez Sr., 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born March 4, 1961, in Hidalgo County, Texas, a son of the late Victor U. Peralez and the late Luisa (Mendoza) Lix. He married Sherry E. (Staton) Peralez on August 8, 1981, in Granite City and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corps. Victor retired from the south leak dept. as a foreman from Spire inc. on January 21st, 2021, after 35 years of dedicated service with Laclede Gas (Spire Inc.). He enjoyed shooting pool with many leagues throughout the area. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for his great danes, Romeo, Juliette, Lily, Baloo and Brick. He enjoyed his days of riding his bike and taking his "kids'' to the levee. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Peralez of Tennessee and Victor E. (Brandy) Peralez Jr. of Texas; his former daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Alex) Doolittle; twelve grandchildren, Victor Peralez III, Alex Peralez, Abigail Doolittle, Katelyn Doolittle, Phoenix Peralez, Tegan Peralez, Luna Peralez, Emily LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand, Katelynn Peralez, Kayden Peralez and Dominic Peralez; a sister, Tish (Craig) Bolt of Arizona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Elaine Staton Sr. of Granite City; brother-in-law, Jerry Staton Jr. of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosa Toussaint and Rebecca Oropeza.
advantagenews.com
Grant will fund fencing, lighting at park
Village trustees approved a resolution in Bethalto this week to authorize Mayor Gary Bost to apply for Madison County PEP grant funding to purchase fencing for a playground and lighting outside the buildings near Central Park. The fencing will be 4-foot rod iron and surround the splash pad and playground area.
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
advantagenews.com
James Hand
James Henry Hand passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 1:12 p.m. at Autumn Meadows Nursing home in Cahokia, IL. He was born January 15, 1943 in Alton, IL, the son of Donald E. Hand and Emma Marie (Peterson) Hand. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army for three years and the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, honorably discharged. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers for several years doing road work. He was a loyal member of the V.F.W. Post and a member of the American Legion in Wood River, IL. Surviving is a sister, Carol Williams (Kenny) of Alton, a brother, Allen “Micky” Hand (Rena) of Medera, CA. He had three stepchildren, Alan E. Loyd of Odin, IL, Peggy S. Erles (David) of Centralia, IL, Laura J. Mathis (Jack) of Centralia, IL, four step grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were three sisters, Linda Madison, Jane Baker, and Melody Myers, and his former wife, Shirly Joyce Hand. James enjoyed fishing, music and collecting stamps and spending time with friends and family. Per his request, cremation rights were honored. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
David Davies
Born September 11, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Walter Watkins Davies and Alice Mae (Champlin) Logan. A U.S. Navy, Vietnam veteran, receiving four bronze stars during his tour. He had worked as a machinist for the Olin Corporation for 30 years before retiring in 2005. On September...
advantagenews.com
Alton to consider deal for HVAC installation
The Alton City Council has given tentative approval to an agreement with Trane for installation of HVAC systems at various city facilities. The upgrades to the city HVAC systems will be paid for in large part with ARPA funding, and some incentives are available from other entities as well. The process to get to this point actually started before the pandemic hit a few years ago.
KMOV
Legal documents claim racism and retaliation from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Newly filed pages of legal documents claim racism and retaliation from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the woman elected and sworn to uphold the laws of St. Louis and Missouri. Rebecca Goetz, the person leveling the claims is white and said when a racist rant came...
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
advantagenews.com
Alton woman’s murder may be solved
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
advantagenews.com
Benefit for Tracy Bogard Jan 21
Your browser does not support the audio element. Team Tracy is raising money to benefit Tracy Bogard who is battling ALS. Lori Peuterbaugh joins the show to talk about the event on Jan. 21 at the Alton Moose. The Venmo link is @Tracy-BogardALSWarrior if you can donate to the cause.
townandstyle.com
The Veiled Prophet Organization: 1.11.23
Challenging times bring out the best in people, and nowhere is that more evident than in St. Louis, where philanthropy and service are as integral to the region’s identity as the Mississippi River or Gateway Arch. At the center of the city’s helping heart are the Veiled Prophet Foundation and its Community Service Initiative, which offer members and their loved ones a wealth of opportunities to make St. Louis a better place to live.
advantagenews.com
Shelby Jackson
Shelby G. Jackson, 85, of Wood River, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side. He was born in Sank, MO, on May 4, 1937, the son of William Orville and Opal Mae (Green) Jackson. Shelby married Geraldine Swain in South Roxana, IL, on September 27, 1957.
KSDK
The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program
ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
advantagenews.com
Janet Johnson
Janet S. Johnson, 71, passed away January 5, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center. Born in Granite City on April 25, 1951 of Merrl Robert Stout and Mary B. Holshouser. She married Everett Johnson, Sr who preceded in death. Survived by sons, Kevin Lobsinger of Alton, Jeffrey Johnson of...
advantagenews.com
Charles Littlejohn Jr.
Charles S. Littlejohn Jr., age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on August 9, 1949 in Springfield, TN, a son of the late Charles Littlejohn Sr. and Nina (Causey) Wallace. Charles...
advantagenews.com
Wood River chat 1-11-23
Your browser does not support the audio element. With Mayor Tom Stalcup, Police Chief Brad Wells, City Manager Steve Palen.
Comments / 0