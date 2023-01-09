ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 11

Yesterday’s slate was chaotic. We had teams like Miami and Phoenix resting most of their starters, and the late Isaiah Stewart news had me in a panic. The good news is that I was close to my computer, and I was able to adjust last minute. That’s something we don’t talk about enough. You need the time and energy to make late changes because news in the NBA can be crazy on any night. We’ll indeed have more mayhem on this slate so let’s get started!
Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (23-19) will be going for their seventh straight home win on Friday night when they open a two-game homestand against the Atlanta Hawks (19-22). Indiana has won six in a row at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a streak that actually...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Power Rankings Notebook: Clippers' struggles + Nets without Kevin Durant

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Clippers’ offense hasn’t returned.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Trail Blazers

The Wine & Gold’s Western Conference tour rolls on as they look to even their mark on Thursday night – traveling to Portland for a meeting with Damian Lillard and the Blazers. Cleveland is coming off a heartbreaking loss in Donovan Mitchell’s return to Utah – with Jordan...
Bleacher Report: Under-the-radar prospects to watch in 2023

(B/R) — When Notre Dame opened ACC play with back-to-back one-point losses to Syracuse and Florida State — unless you went to one of those schools (or had a few jelly beans on the line) — you probably didn’t watch either game, right? After all, each of those teams kind of stinks this year.
Keys to the Game - 01.11.2023 (Bulls at Wizards)

The Bulls (19-22) make their second and final visit to our Nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Wizards (17-24) for the third of four times this season. The teams have split the first two meetings, each winning on its home floor. Chicago comes in looking to bounce back...
LeBron's Unprecedented Play

Just over a week after celebrating his 38th birthday with 47 points in a win at Atlanta, LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, having led his Lakers to a 3-0 record amidst a five-game winning streak that brought them just two games under .500, despite the loss of Anthony Davis to injury on Dec. 16.
Q&A: Christian Wood talks playing with Luka Doncic and his All-Star hopes

LOS ANGELES — Have the Dallas Mavericks found the right co-star for Luka Doncic?. Entering Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT), Doncic has received Kia MVP buzz with a league-best 34.2 points per game and nine triple-doubles (second in the NBA). But it has required Doncic to rank second in overall usage rate (37.8).
Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston

New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
76ers Set for Thunder Rematch | Gameday Report 41/82

The 76ers (25-15) will seek their 14th win in their last 17 games Thursday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) in South Philadelphia. Thursday’s game marks a rematch of New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma City, when the Sixers took home a 115-96 victory to close their four-game road trip.
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs

Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
POWER RANKINGS >> Portland's Road Struggles Lead To Drop In Rankings

The road struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers in week 13. With trips to Minnesota, Indiana, and Toronto, Portland finished the week 0-3 dropping each game of the road trip and falling under .500 for the first time this season. Thirteen weeks into the season, the Trail Blazers hold...
Chuck Checks In - 01.11.2023

SERIES: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls left it on the floor in Boston in an extremely competitive game.They will need that same energy and focus tonight as they can ill afford a letdown against the reeling Washington Wizards losers of three straight, allowing 127 points per game in that span.
NBA Midseason Media Survey

A select group of NBA beat reporters expect two major storylines to unfold in the second half of the 2022-23 season. They believe the Boston Celtics will win the NBA championship, rectifying last season’s loss to Golden State in the NBA Finals. And they predict Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will collect his first Kia MVP trophy.
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans

On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
