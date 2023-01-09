ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOL 11

Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun

An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
SANDUSKY, OH
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
fox2detroit.com

Missing woman found safe, Westland police say

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

High-speed crash kills 1 woman in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a fatal crash in northeastern Jackson County on Friday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township, 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

