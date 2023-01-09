Read full article on original website
Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
WILX-TV
Adrian High School student in custody after Adrian Police Department investigates social media threat
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police Department (APD) is investigating a social media post that threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and showed a picture of a rifle said authorities. Several students have been interviewed and one student is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lane dispute leads to driver trying to force victim off Wayne County freeway, firing gunshots
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A dispute over a lane caused one driver to try to force another off of a Wayne County freeway before eventually firing gunshots at the other car, police said. The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) at northbound M-39 and eastbound I-96. Officials...
Former Hillsdale County deputy sentenced for misconduct in office
A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office last November.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for inducing panic after reportedly pointing gun toward multiple people
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly brandishing a gun and pointing it toward multiple people. Noah Swope, 42, was charged with two counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Bowling Green Police received several calls around 8 p.m. about a man with a firearm. One witness...
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
Detroit News
MSP probes fatal crash between car, pedestrian on I-75 in Monroe Co.
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV on Interstate 75 Wednesday in Monroe County, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the crash, which happened at about 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 near Mile Marker 8, is ongoing, according to authorities. Troopers from the Monroe Post...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Missing woman found safe, Westland police say
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
High-speed crash kills 1 woman in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a fatal crash in northeastern Jackson County on Friday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township, 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
