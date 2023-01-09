We've got some sunshine and drier conditions to countdown to the weekend as our highs peak in the mid 30's today. After several inches of snow, including reports of 3" in Rexburg, anything that melts late day becomes icy for later as we head into the teens for lows tonight. Dry days for Thursday and Friday with even warmer highs in the upper 30's to low 40's thanks to an upper ridge, We'll bring in another storm system into Sunday and have pretty good storm chances for alot of next week, at this point. 50% for Monday and Tuesday, at least. Highs today will be in the mid 30's and winds with be 20+ with changing weather.

REXBURG, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO