Clarene Law to be awarded posthumous Governor’s Arts Award
JACKSON, Wyo. — Clarene Law will be honored with a posthumous Governor’s Arts Award on Feb. 24 in Cheyenne. Law was a local businesswoman, arts patron and politician from Jackson. She passed away in September 2022 at the age of 89. Law was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1991 and served seven terms, representing her district through 2005, and was one of the creators of the Wyoming Business Council.
Jobs of the Week – January 11
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Customer Service...
100 years of women in Teton mountaineering
JACKSON, Wyo. — As a mother to a 3-year-old, a full-time conservationist and a committed alpinist, Sheila Walsh Reddy knows that balancing work and family with big goals in the mountains is not easy. As a board member of The Teton Climber’s Coalition (TCC) in a community like Jackson, even she needs external motivation sometimes.
AlpinFilm celebrates Jackson Hole as the epicenter of American mountaineering
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Aug. 27, 1923, Eleanor Davis, the Director of Physical Education for Women at Colorado College, did something no woman before her had ever done: she stood atop the Grand Teton. One hundred years later, The Teton Climbers’ Coalition is marking Davis’ accomplishment with a year-long...
SNAPPED: Sleigh riding on the refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter sleigh rides on Jackson’s National Elk Refuge are in full swing now through early April, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on conditions. The roughly one-hour ride takes visitors through the elk refuge to view the wintering elk population up close. According to...
Central Wyoming College presents “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” Teton Powwow
JACKSON, Wyo. — This spring, Central Wyoming College and the Wyoming Humanities Council will offer a lecture series “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” and the annual “Teton Powwow: A Celebration of American Indian Culture” will once again return to Jackson. Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries. This lecture...
Town Council hires Andy Schwartz as legislative advisor
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council voted on Monday, Jan. 9 to hire Andy Schwartz as a legislative advisor. As the legislative advisor, Schwartz will track legislative developments related to town interests, directly advocate for the town during the legislative session and create weekly updates. During the meeting...
SNAPPED: Community celebrates return of JH Nordic’s annual winter sports event
MORAN, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Nordic Alliance’s 5th Annual Nordic Skiing, Fat Biking and Snowshoeing Event returned this weekend after a three-year hiatus with nearly 600 attendees. Participants were treated to a crisp, sunny day with Teton views from Turpin Meadow Ranch. Twenty-six sponsors made the free...
Speech and Debate takes first in Thermopolis
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Speech and Debate Team earned a first-place trophy this past weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, held at Hot Springs County High School, Jan. 6-7 with 13 schools in attendance. The Jackson team, under the coaching of Londe and Peggy Gagnon...
Green sworn in as Alpine mayor
◆ Emphasis, ‘doing what is best for Alpine’. Eric Green took the oath of office Wednesday night, Jan. 4 in a special town council meeting to launch a new year with a new mayor for Alpine. Green ran for office this past summer and fall focusing on the...
A deep start to the winter for the Tetons with consistent snowfall
JACKSON, Wyo. – Winter is off to a strong start in the Tetons with above-average snowpack and a weather pattern that has featured consistent snowfall. An active pattern will continue through at least mid-January with new snow arriving on a regular basis. Consistent light to moderate snowfall so far...
Occupancy in Jackson Hole down in six-month trend
JACKSON, Wyo. — Occupancy numbers in the months of December and January reflect a consistent decrease seen across Jackson Hole in the past six months, according to a report from the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Lodging data from the Chamber reported and projected decreases in occupancy levels for...
Tonight: Open house to discuss Stilson Transit Center, BUILD Grant projects
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tonight, the public is invited to attend, discuss and learn more about the Stilson Transit Center and the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant at Teton Science Schools Mountain Academy from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Stilson Transit Center project and the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements...
CTNF requests public comment on Mike Harris Campground bridge replacement
VICTOR, Idaho – Caribou-Targhee National Forest (CTNF) is seeking the public’s feedback on its Mike Harris Campground Bridge Replacement Project. Teton Basin Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, based in Driggs, ID has proposed to replace a single-lane bridge constructed in 1965 that provides access from Idaho State Highway 33/ Wyoming Highway 22 to the Mike Harris Campground with an appropriate width, two-lane bridge. This project will occur south of the town of Victor, ID. Along ID-33, near the Wyoming state line.
Annie’s Thai Kitchen to take over Chiang Mai
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley favorite, Chang Mai Thai Kitchen has sold to Annie’s Thai Kitchen. The Victor restaurant, had its pipes burst just before Christmas, and is currently operating out of a food truck in front of High Point Cider. According to Chiang Mai owner, Patrick Murphy the business hopes to be back in the original restaurant by the beginning of February and will start training the new Annie’s staff. They plan on maintaining their original menu which offers a more authentic northern Thai cuisine that features their famous Khao Soi, Twice-Cooked Duck Wings, the Nings Thai Omlet and Americanized spins like the University Noodles and a Thai Style Cesar Salad.
Commissioners send comments to BLM on WYDOT temporary housing
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Board of County Commissioners sent a letter to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), dated Jan. 9, commenting on the proposed use of Parcel 26 by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) as a temporary housing site. The Board opted to add two additional conditions...
Know before you go: Winter hiking tips from the National Park Service
MOOSE, Wyo. — With winter in full swing, the National Park Service (NPS) is reminding park users of some general safety tips before they head out on a hiking endeavor this season. “Hiking in winter can be a beautiful thing, there’s nothing like the hush that falls while snow...
Chaing Mai back in business with food truck outside Highpoint Cider
VICTOR, Idaho — Fear not, Teton Valley’s authentic northern Thai favorite is back in service. After the building’s pipes burst, Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen located on Main Street, just outside of downtown Victor had to shut down operations just before Christmas. The Victor business was able to resume service by operating out of the Street Food truck outside of High Point Cider located at 7565 Lupine Lane, in Victor. Chiang Mai is selling to-go food only from a revised food truck menu featuring some new special menu items like the Half Roasted Thai Vietnamese Chicken and the Burmese Pork Belly Curry.
Dry and colder into tonight
We've got some sunshine and drier conditions to countdown to the weekend as our highs peak in the mid 30's today. After several inches of snow, including reports of 3" in Rexburg, anything that melts late day becomes icy for later as we head into the teens for lows tonight. Dry days for Thursday and Friday with even warmer highs in the upper 30's to low 40's thanks to an upper ridge, We'll bring in another storm system into Sunday and have pretty good storm chances for alot of next week, at this point. 50% for Monday and Tuesday, at least. Highs today will be in the mid 30's and winds with be 20+ with changing weather.
Lori Vallow-Daybell says she has an alibi
A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment.
