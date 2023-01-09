ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, SD

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?

Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
