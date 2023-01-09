Read full article on original website
Related
Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths
It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
Taxes You’ll Pay on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
What Sioux Falls Doctors Want Us to Know About A Measles Outbreak
First of all, it is important to note that there have been no reports of measles in South Dakota. In fact, the last reported case was in 2015. There have, however, been approximately 20 cases of measles reported in Minnesota and the last time measles was noted in Iowa was in 2019.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
‘Sign Here’ If You Want Legal Recreational Minnesota Marijuana
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is giving the people a chance to sign a petition for legalizing adult-use cannabis. Here's how it works. You can add your name to get legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota by filling out a brief online petition. The website states... It's time for us to follow...
Did Outlaw Jesse James Really Jump South Dakota’s Devil’s Gulch?
It's 18 feet wide, 18 feet across. Could a horse with a rider make that jump? Well, maybe...if you were Jesse James and a posse were after you. Devil's Gulch is not only a beautiful tourist spot in Palisades State Park near Garretson, South Dakota it's where legendary Old West outlaw Jesse James made the leap of his life.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
What You Shouldn’t Forget If Getting Married in South Dakota Or Minnesota
When the answer is YES, the planning begins almost immediately. Weddings can be a lot of work, but with the proper planning and organization, your most special day should go smoothly. It's been a long time since I saw my future bride walk down the aisle, but as a couple,...
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
‘Sunday Focus With Christine Manika’ A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls Special
A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls, South Dakota Special. Join Christine Manika for Sunday Focus each week as she interviews the newsmakers who are shaping Sioux Falls' local government, the entertainment scene, and the everyday people who are making a difference in the community. Sunday Focus can...
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
Sioux Falls ‘Media One FunSki 2023′ Is January 20th and 21st
One of the most anticipated events of the winter months here in Sioux Falls is scheduled to hit the slopes of Great Bear Ski Valley later this month. It's the Media One FunSki. A 2-day outdoor event all about raising money to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn).
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?
Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
Burger Battle Review: Fernson’s ‘Big Zing’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Joe Burrow and 20 Other Athletes Are Investing in… Iowa Farmland?!?
Nowadays when you hear of professional athletes and investing, you assume it's the usual multi-million-dollar deal with a brand or maybe even purchasing a stake in a business. Joe Burrow is unconventional. Now, the Iowa native and 20 other athletes are putting their unique mindsets into a new investment: farmland in Iowa.
WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39
Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
