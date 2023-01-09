TULSA, Okla. - Mild weather continues on Tuesday before chilly weather returns toward the end of the week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid-30s for most of the area on Tuesday morning with a light and variable wind. By midday, southeast winds return at 10 to 15 mph with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. The above normal readings continue Wednesday with highs nearing the mid to upper 60s and a few lower 70s. Fire spread rates will slowly increase on Tuesday and Wednesday across the central and eastern Oklahoma region, while higher fire threats unfold across far western Oklahoma and the panhandle. Conditions will turn blustery and cooler for the latter half of the week.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO