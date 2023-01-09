Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahoma Lawmakers Looking To Raise State Minimum Wage
Lawmakers are considering raising Oklahoma's minimum wage for the first time in decades. The proposed bill would boost the minimum wage to $13 an hour, with 50-cent increases for the next five years. Reno Hammond, business manager at the Laborer's International Union of North America, said bringing wages up could...
Oklahoma Senator Files Resolution To Prevent Ukrainian Troops From Training In State
A state senator is attempting to prevent Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed a resolution to reject bringing troops to Oklahoma after Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”. Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 would direct the Pentagon to change its plans...
'Unleash Our State's Full Potential': Gov. Stitt Talks Education During Inaugural Address
Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's "time to rethink education in Oklahoma " during his second inaugural address Monday. In front of the Capitol, Stitt was sworn in for his second term as governor. He said in his speech that he wants to make the Sooner State top ten "in everything we do," including education.
Governor Stitt Reaffirms Goal To Oklahoma A 'Top 10' State
Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn in for his second term in office Monday. During his inaugural speech, he looked back on his last four years in office, and forward on his hopes for the upcoming four years. “I stand before you today as governor of the great state of Oklahoma,”...
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
A Look Inside Gov. Stitt's Newly-Formed Child Welfare Task Force
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his priority of the new term: protecting future generations. He's launching the newly-formed Child Welfare Task Force, focusing on the more than 6,600 Oklahoma children in DHS custody. They will study, evaluate and make recommendations that directly impact children through policies, programs and proposed legislation.
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023
Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
Governor Stitt Creates New Child Welfare Task Force
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the launch of a new "Child Welfare Taskforce." The task force will be made up of 12 members and is meant to improve the state's Child Welfare System. According to the Governor's office, the task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations on policy,...
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Outlines Top Priorities
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is outlining his top priorities after being sworn in. The state's new Attorney General says he will focus on improving Tribal relations, cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and fighting a "culture of corruption and scandal." Drummond expanded on that last priority saying the...
Winter Returns To Green Country
TULSA, Okla. - Cold and windy weather makes a return on Thursday after days of above-average temperatures. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Blustery winds and below-normal temperatures will cover all the state on Thursday as a powerful storm system pulls away from the area. Some rain and snow showers may still occur early Thursday morning for a few locations, including the Tulsa metro, before quickly ending. The active upper air pattern is expected to remain across the plains for the foreseeable future.
New Video Call Kiosks Coming To Oklahoma Prisons
New video call kiosks in Oklahoma prisons is making it easier for incarcerated men and women to see their loved ones. The kiosks offer face-to-face phone call options for families who may live far away, or can't visit due to health reasons. The video calls do not replace in-person visits,...
Above Normal Highs Hang Around
TULSA, Okla. - Mild weather continues on Tuesday before chilly weather returns toward the end of the week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid-30s for most of the area on Tuesday morning with a light and variable wind. By midday, southeast winds return at 10 to 15 mph with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. The above normal readings continue Wednesday with highs nearing the mid to upper 60s and a few lower 70s. Fire spread rates will slowly increase on Tuesday and Wednesday across the central and eastern Oklahoma region, while higher fire threats unfold across far western Oklahoma and the panhandle. Conditions will turn blustery and cooler for the latter half of the week.
Catoosa, Verdigris Fire Departments Stage Helicopter Crash For Training Drill
An Army National Guard helicopter landed in a field by near the Port of Catoosa, just before a call to the Catoosa Fire Department reporting a crash. The Department conducted a training exercise Wednesday, simulating a crash in a remote area, with rough terrain. “We have an area we're familiar...
Winter Weather Returns With Wind, Showers
Back to winter today! Tracking showers and some snow in the northeastern part of the state this morning. Light accumulations possible, but roads should be just fine. Later today highs will climb into the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s. Winds will back off this afternoon and...
