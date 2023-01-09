Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,944 COVID cases, 16 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,944 COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,146, up 1% from a week ago, and up 14% from a month ago. While positive tests have been rising this winter, New Jersey has...
Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched
New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday y Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
insidernj.com
When it Comes to Guns, N.J. not in with the Inn Crowd
People probably visited inns in the 1800s carrying firearms. History is very important when it comes to guns in New Jersey today. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that states such as New Jersey could no longer limit the right to carry firearms to those who demonstrated a genuine need to do so. But it did say that carrying firearms in “sensitive places” could be prohibited.
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say
Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
N.J. reports 1,339 COVID cases, 15 deaths. Positive tests edge higher.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 1,339 COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths as positive tests continue to edge higher following the holidays. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,184, up 8% from a week ago and up 22% from a month ago. New Jersey’s coronavirus dashboard, which is no longer updated on weekends, shows 2,608 positive tests on Saturday and 1,836 on Sunday.
pix11.com
Tax rebate available to homeowners, renters in NJ
If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. EMT saves pastor during...
The Big Bet: NJ Has Spent the Most Money on This Since 2018
What does New Jersey lead the nation in for spending since 2018? Here's a hint: most of that spending took place right here in South Jersey. In 2018 the Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it if they choose. Since then, many states have legalized sports betting, and in the last four years, there has been significant growth.
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously
After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 20 days
New Jersey homeowners only have a little less than three weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 within the first half of the year.
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
Cat Country 107.3
