New Jersey State

NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,944 COVID cases, 16 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,944 COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,146, up 1% from a week ago, and up 14% from a month ago. While positive tests have been rising this winter, New Jersey has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched

New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday y Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
Cat Country 107.3

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

When it Comes to Guns, N.J. not in with the Inn Crowd

People probably visited inns in the 1800s carrying firearms. History is very important when it comes to guns in New Jersey today. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that states such as New Jersey could no longer limit the right to carry firearms to those who demonstrated a genuine need to do so. But it did say that carrying firearms in “sensitive places” could be prohibited.
VIRGINIA STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Aron Solomon

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,339 COVID cases, 15 deaths. Positive tests edge higher.

New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 1,339 COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths as positive tests continue to edge higher following the holidays. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,184, up 8% from a week ago and up 22% from a month ago. New Jersey’s coronavirus dashboard, which is no longer updated on weekends, shows 2,608 positive tests on Saturday and 1,836 on Sunday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Tax rebate available to homeowners, renters in NJ

If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. EMT saves pastor during...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

The Big Bet: NJ Has Spent the Most Money on This Since 2018

What does New Jersey lead the nation in for spending since 2018? Here's a hint: most of that spending took place right here in South Jersey. In 2018 the Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it if they choose. Since then, many states have legalized sports betting, and in the last four years, there has been significant growth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously

After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul

Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

