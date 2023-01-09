Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Browns cut ties with Bernie Kosar after $19,000 bet on team's season finale vs. Steelers
Sports betting became legal in Ohio last week. Now it's the reason that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is out of a job. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kosar was relieved of his duties as a member of the team's pregame radio show. Kosar had acknowledged on social media that he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers won, 28-14.
Russell Wilson reportedly could cost Denver Broncos’ chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach,
Former Pro Bowl WR: Lamar Jackson should sit out playoff game vs. Bengals
Few, if any, would give the Baltimore Ravens a chance at beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday night in their wild-card game if starting quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't return from injury. With Jackson's status still up in the air as of Tuesday afternoon — as well as his...
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner
Washington is in need of a new offensive play caller. The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been calling plays for the franchise in the last two seasons. Washington later announced the news with a statement from coach Ron Rivera.
Rob Gronkowski to Kick Field Goal in Live Super Bowl Commercial
The retired tight end is practicing for the kick of his lifetime on Sunday, Feb. 12. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will put his football cleats back on for this year’s Super Bowl, but not for the reason that some fans may think. The four-time Super Bowl champion is...
SI:AM | Georgia Left No Doubt
Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs proved they’re leaps and bounds above the competition. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me extend a big thank you to Georgia for letting me get to bed early. In today’s SI:AM:. 🐶 Stetson Bennett and Georgia roll. 🐸 TCU looks...
Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter Declare for NFL Draft
Both are projected as top 10-caliber prospects. On the heels of Georgia's 65–7 demolition of TCU in the national championship, two of the Bulldogs’ stars are moving on to the next level. Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo and defensive lineman Jalen Carter have both declared for the NFL...
Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame ’23 Class
The USC running back, who had his Heisman Trophy victory vacated in 2005, will receive the sport’s highest lifetime achievement honor. Reggie Bush may have had his Heisman Trophy taken away, but he’s nevertheless poised to become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Bush, who...
‘Pending Physical’ Trends As Carlos Correa Finalizes Third Deal
Two deals fell apart after teams raised questions following his physical. Carlos Correa’s free agency has more twists and turns than a season of Game of Thrones, with the latest curveball morning on Tuesday. Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, a month after first coming to terms with the Giants and three weeks after doing the same with the Mets.
Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
