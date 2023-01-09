ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

chapelboro.com

Orange County: Commissioner Application Update, MLK Events, and More

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. She discussed the applications for the open Board of Commissioners spot, some upcoming MLK Day events, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller

Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. He discussed recent trends in Chatham County and the latest on the real estate market. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer

Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech receives $6 million donation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech has a new partnership for students in the life sciences industry. The school announced today a $6 million donation from Novo Nordisk. The pharmaceutical company has locations in Durham as well as Clayton. “We want to power opportunity and be a force for...
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come

In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
HIGH POINT, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Do as I Say, Not as I Do

“Do your research.” How often have I written that? Research the plants you want to buy, research your site, research your soil. All of this is good advice that I just failed to follow. You see, since my Tesla purchase, I have been hit hard by thoughts of going green.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Nearly half of DPS elementary students would have to change schools under proposed redistricting

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents with children attending Durham Public Schools are raising concerns about the planned redistricting. On Monday, school district leaders released the proposed rules for "Growing Together," which is a major redistricting plan. It is expected to be the largest overhaul of the district in 30 years, and nearly half of elementary school students would have to change schools.
WRAL

Durham police, SBI investigating shooting

A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation.
DURHAM, NC

