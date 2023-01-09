Read full article on original website
‘We’ve Got A Great Group’: Orange County’s Buansi Takes State House Leadership Role
The North Carolina General Assembly convenes Wednesday in Raleigh, the official start of the legislature’s 2023 long session. Though they’re no strangers to local and state government, all three of Orange County’s representatives will be starting new positions this year — but one of them has already taken a leadership role.
The 5:00 News – Superintendent Controversy, Chatham Teacher in Court, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including CHCCS Superintendent Nyah Hamlett answering accusations about her dissertation from 5 years ago, a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher with an upcoming court date, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Q&A: North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross talks house ethics, George Santos
Rep. Ross addresses her new appointment and the questionable background of newly elected New York congressman George Santos (R) in her latest interview with CBS 17's Russ Bowen.
Housing: Missing Middle text change continues to spark disapproval in Raleigh
At odds is Raleigh's current housing crisis with the lack of available housing and the affordability of housing for lower and middle-income families.
Chapel Hill, Orange County Prepare Free Crash Courses on Local Government
Is one of your goals in 2023 to learn more about how local governments function and serve their residents? Two in Orange County are offering chances for people to learn more about how our communities function. Chapel Hill’s Peoples Academy is back in-person this winter and spring for the first...
Orange County: Commissioner Application Update, MLK Events, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. She discussed the applications for the open Board of Commissioners spot, some upcoming MLK Day events, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller
Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. He discussed recent trends in Chatham County and the latest on the real estate market. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer
Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
North Carolina school district used COVID-19 money to boost staff salaries: report
Chalkboard, a K-12 public education news outlet, reported that Wake County Public School System used more than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding to supply "bonus pay" to its employees.
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
Proposed Historic District Expansion Includes Some Historically Ugly Buildings
The City of Greensboro is considering an application to expand the Downtown Historic District. The proposed updates to the Downtown Historic District will be discussed at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Greensboro History Museum Auditorium at 130 Summit Ave. One of the expansions of...
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
Durham Tech receives $6 million donation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech has a new partnership for students in the life sciences industry. The school announced today a $6 million donation from Novo Nordisk. The pharmaceutical company has locations in Durham as well as Clayton. “We want to power opportunity and be a force for...
Water main break impacts the city of Burlington, closing two Alamance Co. schools
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An 8-inch water main break on McKinny Street in Burlington created a tough morning when they woke up to no water or extremely low water pressure. At this time, they don't know how many people are impacted. Repairs are expected to be done this afternoon.
High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come
In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
Do as I Say, Not as I Do
“Do your research.” How often have I written that? Research the plants you want to buy, research your site, research your soil. All of this is good advice that I just failed to follow. You see, since my Tesla purchase, I have been hit hard by thoughts of going green.
Nearly half of DPS elementary students would have to change schools under proposed redistricting
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents with children attending Durham Public Schools are raising concerns about the planned redistricting. On Monday, school district leaders released the proposed rules for "Growing Together," which is a major redistricting plan. It is expected to be the largest overhaul of the district in 30 years, and nearly half of elementary school students would have to change schools.
UNC economists predict national recession in 2023, but say Raleigh and Durham should fare well
Uncertainty in the national economy should not have as big an impact in the Triangle, according to economic forecast from UNC researchers.
Greensboro's new police chief shares future plans for the department
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has a new police chief!. Chief John Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served in several roles ranging from Resource...
Durham police, SBI investigating shooting
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation.
