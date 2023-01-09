ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise

ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 10

A buzzer-beater in Canton and 10 3-pointers by one player from Romulus highlight the Metro Detroit area boys and girls basketball action for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WNEM

Lapeer Country Club open for winter golfers

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Local golfers are practicing their swing outside in January at the Lapeer Country Club. The Lapeer Country Club is open for golf, and it has no shortage of clubs, carts, and balls on the course. “We want to be there for the diehard golfers that want...
LAPEER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive

Claressa Shields offers free boxing opportunity to Flint-area youth

MT. MORRIS TWP, MI -- Around 90 children and young adults ages 7 and up stood in lines inside AT Fitness practicing jabbing in rhythm. Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, walked down the line, observing the punches and helping to guide the kids.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Godwin Heights grads lead WMU men’s hoops past EMU, Emoni Bates

KALAMAZOO, MI – Markeese Hastings couldn’t miss, and Lamar Norman Jr. had a steady hand at the foul line down the stretch, as the former Wyoming Godwin Heights teammates led Western Michigan to an 80-73 men’s basketball win over Eastern Michigan Tuesday at University Arena. Norman finished...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE

