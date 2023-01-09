Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Related
cravedfw
Hopdoddy Burger Bar Celebrates Second Cowtown Location with Free Burgers and Giveaways
Cowtown residents will soon have twice the Hopdoddy love as Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens its newest Fort Worth location on Jan. 17. Located at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in Alliance Town Center, Hopdoddy will kick off its grand opening celebration by giving away a free burger to the first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. To add to the excitement, on opening day, guests can be entered to win free burgers for a year by sharing a post or story on Instagram, tagging @hopdoddy and using #hopdoddylove.
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Austin-based Hopdoddy fires up burgers & margaritas in north Fort Worth
A beloved burger chain from Austin is opening a new location in Fort Worth: Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the "better burger" pioneer, will open a restaurant in buzzy Alliance Town Center, at 3101 Heritage Trace Pkwy.According to a release, it'll open on January 17 with a spiffy renovation that incorporates music-themed interior décor and a covered dog-friendly patio overlooking Bluestem Park.It's taking over a space previously occupied by a location of the Bryan, Texas chain Grub Burger Bar, which closed on January 7. Grub was acquired by Hopdoddy in January 2022. Alliance is the seventh of 18 Grub locations to be...
These are the 11 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend marks the start of the biggest event of the year in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which will dominate the landscape for the next few weeks. Other choices this weekend include six concerts, two of which are attached to the Stock Show, a new art exhibition, screenings of an acclaimed movie, and a local theater production of a famous musical, but aimed at kids.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Friday, January...
One of Dallas' most authentic fish & chips spots closes due to lease issues
After a mere five years of bringing some of the most authentic fish & chips to Dallas-Fort Worth, Richardson restaurant Fish & Fizz has closed. Located at 400 N. Coit Rd., the restaurant from chef Nick Barclay, an actual native of England, and his Dallas native wife, Kelli, has closed due to their inability to negotiate a satisfactory lease with the landlord. "With that in mind, our journey in this building has come to an end," Nick Barclay says. "For us to stay for another five or 10 years, the space would have needed some work," he says. "For us, it got down...
Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth, get ready to meet Shrek: Universal Parks & Resorts is opening a one-of-a-kind theme park in Frisco, promised to be unlike any other in the world — a new park set in a green landscape featuring immersive themed lands that celebrates Universal's iconic characters and stories. According to a release, the company has purchased 97 acres of land, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway, which will also be home to a themed hotel. The complex will boast a completely different look, feel, and scale from Universal's existing parks, one designed to appeal to a...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
Hutchins BBQ bringing smoked meats to Trophy Club
Hutchins BBQ will offer smoked meats, sides,and specialties such as Texas Twinkies at its new Trophy Club location. (Courtesy Hutchins BBQ) Hutchins BBQ will be opening a new restaurant in Trophy Club at 3000 Hwy. 114 in late May, according to filing documents to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
New classes and fitness ideas for the New Year in Dallas-Fort Worth
Resolutions or not, it would benefit us all to move a little more in 2023. If you want to ease yourself back in after the holidays, consider these new classes, free trials, and new membership deals.As it gears up to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Dallas, John Reed Fitness in Preston Center is making a play to be your go-to gym in the New Year with new-member deals. Through January 31, sign up for a 12-month contract and receive one month free, plus 12 guest passes, two personal training sessions, and a one-month freeze option.The fitness studio is known for...
Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure
Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
fwtx.com
Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide
It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
New SXSW-style music industry festival to debut in Fort Worth Stockyards
A new music event in Fort Worth seems to be taking on SXSW: Called the Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards, it's a music networking conference for aspiring agents, managers, promoters, and emerging local Texas-based artists, that will take place across multiple venues at the Stockyards. According to a release, it'll take place from March 2-4 — a week before SXSW which in 2023 runs from March 10-19. The event will begin with a VIP Party at Tannahill’s on March 1, followed by three days of panels, workshops, and performances. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Chef Tim Love...
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0