After a mere five years of bringing some of the most authentic fish & chips to Dallas-Fort Worth, Richardson restaurant Fish & Fizz has closed. Located at 400 N. Coit Rd., the restaurant from chef Nick Barclay, an actual native of England, and his Dallas native wife, Kelli, has closed due to their inability to negotiate a satisfactory lease with the landlord. "With that in mind, our journey in this building has come to an end," Nick Barclay says. "For us to stay for another five or 10 years, the space would have needed some work," he says. "For us, it got down...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO