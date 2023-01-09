Read full article on original website
myhits106.com
Cowboy BBall Loses On The Road To Utah State
The Wyoming Cowboys, who are playing with only eight scholarship players fell on the road on Tuesday to the Utah State Aggies by a score of 83-63 in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The Pokes were without the services of leading scorer Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel amongst other key contributors.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
kotatv.com
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
School District Mourns Loss of Student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
myhits106.com
Laramie City Council Retirements
As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred grew up in Southeast Wyoming,...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
capcity.news
Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
capcity.news
High winds cause closures along I-80, US 30, US 287
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning that high winds are causing closures to light and high-profile vehicles along I-80 and US 30 and 287 between Rawlins and Laramie. Gusting winds cause extreme blowover risks to vehicles, and the department is advising drivers to use...
cowboystatedaily.com
High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
