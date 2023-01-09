ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Dodgers Reportedly In Line To Acquire Potential Red Sox Target

The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list. Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Lately, Durant and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 10, 2023

Spearheaded by another big performance from CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans (25-16) got back in the win column with a 132-112 road win Monday at Washington. The Pelicans are 1-1 on their longest road trip of the season (five games), with Boston next on Wednesday. The Pelicans are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Carlos Correa Rumors: This Was Mets’ Final Offer To Shortstop

Carlos Correa won’t be taking his talents to Queens after all. Correa appeared to be bound for New York after his initially agreed upon free-agent deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart in mid-December. But nearly three weeks went by without a contract finalization between Correa and the Mets, and now, it looks like the star shortstop is staying put in Minnesota.
QUEENS, NY
Hoops Rumors

Lakers' Anthony Davis could return in a couple weeks

The Lakers are optimistic that Anthony Davis could return to the lineup in a couple weeks, sources tell ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Davis will begin ramping up his rehab when the team returns to Los Angeles later this week, McMenamin reports. The Lakers play in Denver tonight, but then have a five-game home stand starting Thursday against Dallas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Anthony Davis starting 'ramp-up process' to return for Lakers after foot injury

Anthony Davis may not be sidelined for much longer. The Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the "ramp-up process" to return to play later this week, . While there isn't a specific timeframe for his return — the Lakers have said — his foot is continuing to improve. He will begin pool workouts, running on an altered-gravity treadmill and start increasing his basketball workouts in the coming weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Boston visits Brooklyn following Brown's 41-point game

Boston Celtics (30-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-13, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -3; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Brooklyn Nets after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics' 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Provides Injury Updates On Two Celtics Starters

While the New Orleans Pelicans hobble into TD Garden to face the Celtics on Wednesday night, Boston is also dealing with its share of injuries. About two hours prior to tipoff, the Celtics ruled out both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams for the contest. Smart suffered a left knee contusion in Saturday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs and hasn’t played since while Williams will sit out due to left knee injury rehabilitation.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy