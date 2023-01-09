ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Best Appliance Deals at Walmart in January

By Cynthia Measom
 2 days ago
During the holiday hustle and bustle, you might have found that your kitchen is lacking when it comes to certain appliances. Or maybe an appliance someone else received as a gift sparked your interest. Whatever the reason you’re looking to add or upgrade an appliance , Walmart has some great finds this month.

Here are six of the best appliance deals at Walmart in January .

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer

If you’ve been looking for a countertop kitchen appliance that can cook it all, the Ninja Foodie 14-in-1 6.5-quart is the perfect pick.

It offers three cooking modes — pressure, air fry and steamcrisp — and 14 cooking functions including sous vide, slow cook and sear/saute, which the user can control with the appliance’s SmartLid. Right now you can get this kitchen multi-tasker for $149.99, which is $50 off the regular price.

Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer + Toaster Oven

Perhaps you don’t need a 14-in-1 cooker. In that case, the Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer + Toaster Oven might be of interest. This stainless steel toaster oven gives you the power of a full-size convection oven in countertop convenience.

But that doesn’t mean it’s tiny; it can cook up to four slices of toast at a time or a 10-inch pizza. It’s also the perfect size for most baking pans, and it comes with an air fry basket to cook fast favorites, like cheese sticks, chicken wings, tater tots and curly fries. Right now, you can save over $60 if you order this dual-function appliance online . The price is only $77.99.

Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine

Picture entertaining and having a machine do all the bartending for you. That means no more buying tons of mixers that go to waste before your next party, and no more following online drink recipes that don’t turn out quite right.

With the Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine , you can craft a premium bar cocktail in mere seconds. All you have to do is fill the dual bottles with your choice of spirits, insert the cocktail capsule of choice and fill your glass. And if you’d rather have a mocktail, that’s doable too. The best part is that you’ll save over 50% if you buy it now at Walmart. It’s $148 instead of $299.

AICOOK Stainless Steel Juicer

If eating healthier is one of your New Year’s resolutions, the AICOOK Stainless Steel Juicer can help. This machine extracts up to 26% more juice than comparable machines — plus, you’ll get the benefit of 36% more vitamins and minerals. Another bonus is that it’s easy to clean.

Right now, this appliance is more than 50% off of its original price of 89.99. If you order the juicer online , you’ll only pay $42.99.

NewAir Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Perhaps your refrigerator’s ice machine can’t keep up with the demand of your family, or maybe you entertain often enough that you could benefit from a countertop ice maker that makes nine pieces of ice every 10 minutes — or up to 30 pounds of nugget-shaped ice per day.

This appliance also has a space-saving design so it won’t take up too much kitchen real estate at 9 inches wide by 17 inches deep. Now’s the time to get an amazing deal on the NewAir Countertop Nugget Ice Maker at Walmart. You’ll save a whopping $220 off the regular price of $499.99, which means you’ll only pay $279.99.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi

With this Nespresso coffee and espresso maker, you can make barista-grade coffee in a 5- or 8-ounce serving or enjoy a single or double espresso. The machine has a large 40-ounce water tank and can heat up in just 15 seconds. Plus, it comes with a starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

You can save over $30 if you order this Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker online. It’s currently on sale for $127.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Best Appliance Deals at Walmart in January

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

