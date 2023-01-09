ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors Who Won an Oscar in Their Debut Role

By John Harrington
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZ3yJ_0k8epImz00 To be nominated for an Academy Award for acting - whether in a supporting or starring role - is a singular honor, and as the cliché goes, even just being nominated is its own reward.

Many prominent actors have gone their entire careers without a nomination - among them Bruce Willis, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Gere, Kirsten Dunst, Hugh Grant, and Jeffrey Wright. Others, though, have not only been nominated for an Oscar in their debut acting performance, but also won. ( Here are 25 of the Oscars’ most egregious snubs .)

To determine the actors who were nominated for Oscars for their debut screen performances, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscar database to find which actors and actresses have taken home Academy Awards for Best Actor or Actress or Best Supporting Actor or Actress. Performances are categorized as “debut” by the Academy.

Of the 16 actors who won an acting Academy Award in their debut, several of them had no acting experience at all. Harold Russell, who portrayed a disabled veteran in “The Best Years of Our Lives,” was an actual veteran who had lost his hands in an accident during World War II. Haing S. Ngor, who played a photographer caught in the chaos of the Khmer Rouge takeover of Cambodia in “The Killing Fields,” was a physician in the Cambodian army before the Khmer Rouge arrived and was imprisoned before he fled to the U.S.

Anna Paquin landed the role of Flora for “The Piano” when she attended an open audition with her sister - who was the one who wanted to try out for the film. (Paquin won at age 11. She is one of the actors who won an Oscar before the age of 30 .)

On the other hand, Oscar-winning actresses Shirley Booth, Katina Paxinou, and Jo Van Fleet had long and distinguished careers in theater before they made their first bow in motion pictures. And for multi-talented performers like Julie Andrews and Barbra Streisand, winning an acting Oscar in their film debuts vaulted them to even greater fame, and they are still performing today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiirK_0k8epImz00

16. Gale Sondergaard
>Film: Anthony Adverse (1936)
>Role: Faith Paleologue
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

If you're an old-movie buff, you may remember Gale Sondergaard from a number of films in the 1930s and 1940s, some of them in the Sherlock Holmes series, usually playing a cunning schemer. She won her first and only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in her debut film, "Anthony Adverse," a sweeping period love story based on a novel by Hervey Allen. Sondergaard would be nominated for one other Oscar but did not win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c96Wv_0k8epImz00

15. Katina Paxinou
>Film: For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943)
>Role: Pilar
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Greek-born Katina Paxinou was a founding member of the National Theatre of Greece. She didn't gain a starring role in films until she was 42, when she was cast as Pilar in the movie version of the Ernest Hemingway novel "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and won for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. It was Paxinou's only Oscar nomination. She has 23 other acting credits, including appearances on television series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znBu7_0k8epImz00

14. Harold Russell
>Film: The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
>Role: Homer Parrish
>Award category: Actor in a Supporting Role

"The Best Years of Our Lives" told the story of American servicemen adjusting to civilian life after World War II. One of the characters, Homer Parrish, was played by Harold Russell, a real veteran who had lost his hands in an accident during the war. Russell was the first non-professional actor to win an Academy Award for acting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIPH_0k8epImz00

13. Mercedes McCambridge
>Film: All the King's Men (1949)
>Role: Sadie Burke
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Mercedes McCambridge had crafted a career in radio before she turned to the big screen playing strong, willful women. In 1949 she appeared as Sadie Burke in the political drama "All the King's Men" and won for Best Supporting Actress in her screen debut. McCambridge was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film "Giant." Among her other credits: She was the voice of the demon in "The Exorcist."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15poXK_0k8epImz00

12. Shirley Booth
>Film: Come Back, Little Sheba (1952)
>Role: Lola Delaney
>Award category: Actress

Baby boomers may remember Shirley Booth as the spirited and acerbic maid in the 1960s sitcom "Hazel." Booth was an accomplished stage actress before she appeared as the put-upon character Lola Delaney in "Come Back, Little Sheba," for which she won a Best Actress Academy Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZOLr_0k8epImz00

11. Eva Marie Saint
>Film: On the Waterfront (1954)
>Role: Edie Doyle
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

New Jersey-born Eva Marie Saint played Edie Doyle, the girlfriend of Hoboken longshoreman Terry Malloy (Marlon Brando) who pushes him to stand up against corruption in "On the Waterfront." The role won her an Oscar, and her demure, vulnerable persona earned her roles in other films such as "North by Northwest," "Raintree County," and "Exodus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUdAj_0k8epImz00

10. Jo Van Fleet
>Film: East of Eden (1955)
>Role: Kate
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Jo Van Fleet was an honored stage actress before she turned to the big screen, winning a Tony Award in 1954 for role in "A Trip to Bountiful." The following year, she won the Best Supporting Actress statue as James Dean's estranged mother in "East of Eden." Van Fleet has 56 acting credits and was busy doing television series in the 1950s and 1960s, such as "Naked City," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," and "The Virginian."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0zKT_0k8epImz00

9. Julie Andrews
>Film: Mary Poppins (1964)
>Role: Mary Poppins
>Award category: Actress

The daughter of vaudeville performers, Julia Andrews captivated audiences with her voice and charm and became one of the most beloved actresses in movie history. She won the Best Actress Oscar as the title character in "Mary Poppins," an English nanny with magical talents. Andrews was later nominated for Best Actress in "The Sound of Music" and "Victor Victoria."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxUIP_0k8epImz00

8. Barbra Streisand
>Film: Funny Girl (1968)
>Role: Fanny Brice
>Award category: Actress

The often-honored Barbra Streisand has been nominated for five Academy Awards and won twice. Of her two Best Actress nominations, the first was for her screen debut for "Funny Girl," for which she won an Oscar. She was also nominated for Best Actress in the film "The Way We Were." Her other film credits include "The Owl and the Pussycat," "Little Fockers," and "Yentl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXQAU_0k8epImz00

7. Tatum O'Neal
>Film: Paper Moon (1973)
>Role: Addie Loggins
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Tatum O'Neal became the youngest person to win a competitive Academy Award at 10 years old. She played Addie Loggins, a young con artist who swindles people during the Depression along with her adult partner, played by her actual father, Ryan O'Neal. She followed up that success with "The Bad News Bears" and "Little Darlings." She has 37 acting credits and has done much of her later work on television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbW2h_0k8epImz00

6. Timothy Hutton
>Film: Ordinary People (1980)
>Role: Conrad Jarrett
>Award category: Actor in a Supporting Role

The son of actor Jim Hutton, Timothy Hutton became the youngest man to earn an acting Oscar, when he won for Best Supporting Actor at 20. Hutton played the emotionally damaged son of a family torn apart by the death of a family member. To date, this has been his only Oscar nomination. Hutton has had a busy career, however, with 85 acting credits, many of them as appearances on television series such as "American Crime" and "How to Get Away with Murder."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgbB1_0k8epImz00

5. Haing S. Ngor
>Film: The Killing Fields (1984)
>Role: Dith Pran
>Award category: Actor in a Supporting Role

The life of Haing S. Ngor could itself be a movie. He was a physician in the Cambodian army before the genocidal Khmer Rouge took over the nation in 1975. He was imprisoned, tortured, became a refugee, and came to the United States in 1980. Even though he had no formal acting training, he was picked to play photographer Dith Pran in "The Killing Fields," about the Cambodian conflict. He won for Best Supporting Actor. In 1996, Ngor was found shot to death in the garage of a Los Angeles apartment building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSfuY_0k8epImz00

4. Marlee Matlin
>Film: Children of a Lesser God (1986)
>Role: Sarah
>Award category: Actress in a Leading Role

When Marlee Matlin won the Best Actress Oscar in her role as Sarah in the film "Children of a Lesser God," she made history. At 21, she was the youngest performer to win for Best Actress, and also the first hearing-impaired person to win an acting Oscar. This was her only Oscar nomination and win to date. She has been nominated several times for an Emmy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbI7c_0k8epImz00

3. Anna Paquin
>Film: The Piano (1993)
>Role: Flora
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Born in Canada and raised in New Zealand, Anna Paquin became the second-youngest actress to win a competitive Academy Award when she took home the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Flora in "The Piano" when she was only 11. Paquin has had a busy career since then, with 54 acting credits. She appeared in Martin Scorsese's film "The Irishman" and was in the football-themed movie "American Underdog," released last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7cXr_0k8epImz00

2. Jennifer Hudson
>Film: Dreamgirls (2006)
>Role: Effie White
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Gifted with a booming voice, Jennifer Hudson, at 25, became the youngest African-American to win Best Supporting Actress when she took home an Oscar for her role in "Dreamgirls." The film is based on the Broadway show of the same name about a trio of Black female singers seeking stardom in the 1960s. Besides winning an Academy Award, the former "American Idol" contestant also has won several Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Upvl_0k8epImz00

1. Lupita Nyong'o
>Film: 12 Years a Slave (2013)
>Role: Patsey
>Award category: Actress in a Supporting Role

Lupita Nyong'o tugged at heartstrings with her performance as the abused slave Patsey in the film "12 Years a Slave." Nyong'o, at 29 then, the youngest person on this list, also has appeared in large-budget films like "Black Panther," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens," and "The Jungle Book."

Community Policy