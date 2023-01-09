ilani BrewFest is back with star power
If you’re looking for a sure bet , it’s that you’ll have a great time at ilani BrewFest .
The four-day event (Thursday, Feb. 16-Sunday, Feb. 19) returns to the Southwest Washington casino with hundreds of beers, seltzers, ciders, spirits, and wines on tap, as well as live cooking demonstrations from a lineup of celebrity chefs. Here are a few of the highlights:
- Beer, Bourbon & Burgers Dinner | Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7-8:30 p.m. | The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield | $49 | Chefs Doug Adams and Brian Duffy will guide you on a journey through three of the finer things in life.
- Celebrity Chef Dine-Around | Friday, Feb. 17 | 7-10 p.m. | Meeting & Entertainment Center, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield | $89 | Get an up-close look at your favorite celebrity chefs’ talents as they prepare curated pairings with premium craft brews, wines, and cocktails.
- Craft Beer Seminar | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 2-2:45 p.m. | Bamboo 8, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield | $29 | Join an intimate conversation about everything hops-to-table.
- Oyster Open | Sunday, Feb. 19 | 1-5 p.m. | Meeting & Entertainment Center, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield | $39 | Witness the area’s fastest shuckers during the Grand Tasting.
