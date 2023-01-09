Here’s how your old phone can serve as a lifeline for a domestic violence victim

ORLANDO, Fla. — That old phone you have tucked away in a drawer could serve as a lifeline for a domestic violence victim in Central Florida.

Harbor House of Central Florida collects cell phones of all models and conditions to give to domestic violence survivors to call 911 if they are in danger.

Harbor House officials said all of the data on the phone is wiped before it is given out.

The organization also accepts donations of phone chargers.

Donations can be made on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 708 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 202.

