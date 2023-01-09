Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws – Includes Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz Counties
Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 12, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 12, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Partly sunny skies are forecast...
2urbangirls.com
CA High-Speed Rail, Metro Express Lanes project denied federal MEGA grant funds
LOS ANGELES – Two transportation projects have been denied federal MEGA grant funding for a plethora of reasons. The denial impacts funding for the CA High-Speed Rail and Metro Express Lane expansion to the 105 freeway. The California High-Speed Rail requested $1.3B in federal funding from the new Mega...
oc-breeze.com
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness
After seeing a 62 percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction, "Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," said Richardson. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address...
When Will Orange County Veterans Get Their Final Resting Place?
While the 10-year old dream of Orange County’s first veterans cemetery took some big steps forward last year, the official groundbreaking could happen next year. Discussions on bringing a state veterans cemetery to Irvine started over a decade ago, but after years of stalled progress, veterans relocated their efforts to a piece of county land in Gypsum Canyon in 2021, and since then the project has continued moving forward.
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
Ongoing egg scarcity has Long Beach restaurants considering price increases
Avian flu outbreaks and fluctuating feed costs are fueling a nationwide shortage of eggs. The post Ongoing egg scarcity has Long Beach restaurants considering price increases appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort contributes $33,000 to local charities
In the spirit of giving, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort celebrated the close of 2022 by contributing $33,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations in Orange County. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to partner with so many meaningful and diverse local causes that are making a difference in our community and beyond,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
orangecountytribune.com
“Personal care” law approved
The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
orangejuiceblog.com
The Greenlaw-Sidhu Townhomes Faceplant; What Now for Ball & Anaheim Blvd?
Just in case any of you central Anaheim folks are wondering what the hell is happening on the southeast corner of Ball and Anaheim Blvd, we can report that the deal your city made in November with Greenlaw Partners, who’d been all set to build 223 for-sale townhomes there (10% of them “affordable” to those who make around $90K a year) – that deal has FACEPLANTED. Which is a colloquialism drawn from soccer and skateboarding signifying, it has “failed most egregiously.” I.E. it is kaput.
oc-breeze.com
Former bank manager in Orange County pleads guilty to bank fraud for stealing $1.2 million from elderly customers’ account
A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts. Lana Pothos,...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Long Beach Utilities Commission to hold special meeting Thursday over rising natural gas prices
With natural gas prices rising in the region, the Long Beach Utilities Commission is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the issue and how it will affect its customers. The post Long Beach Utilities Commission to hold special meeting Thursday over rising natural gas prices appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lmu.edu
Criticism of Judge in the Killing of a Riverside County Deputy Not So Clear, Legal Experts Say
Orange County Register: “A half-million-dollar bail is a completely plausible bail under these circumstances,” said Stanley Goldman, a professor at LMU Loyola Law School and a former Los Angeles County deputy public defender. “It certainly is not a cautious decision on her part, although it doesn’t sound to me like an outlandish one, although it resulted in a tragic result.”
KTLA.com
New Long Beach mayor expected to call for state of emergency over homelessness crisis
Long Beach’s new Mayor, Rex Richardson, is expected to call for a state of emergency to tackle homelessness during his first state of the city address. The mayor is hoping the city council will adopt his emergency declaration moments before his address this coming Tuesday. Frustrated business owners, like...
L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.
oc-breeze.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
Comments / 0