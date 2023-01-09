ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Bitonio speaks out on coaching uncertainty: 'I think Kevin's the guy for the job'

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
There is obvious frustration inside the locker room of the Cleveland Browns (I’d be worried if there wasn’t after a disappointing season), and left guard Joel Bitonio is not immune to it. Bitonio admitted that his shelf life is wearing down and there is frustration in playing in the postseason just once in his nine-year career. However, Bitonio also vouched for his head coach Kevin Stefanski, stating he believes the current man at the helm is the man for the job.

As the Browns continue to churn over their defensive staff after firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, they are not expected to make any other changes. While Stefanski is going to enter the season on the hot seat, he still has the support of his leaders in the locker room.

