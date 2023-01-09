ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns request to interview Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for DC job

By Cory Kinnan
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have now requested to interview three different individuals on the same day they fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Joining the list that already includes Jerod Mayo and Brian Flores, the Browns have now asked the Seattle Seahawks for permission to interview their defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai for their vacant defensive coordinator role.

The 39-year-old coach was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2021, where he coached the 13th-best unit in terms of DVOA. As the Browns continue to move quickly to fill their defensive coordinator position, keep an eye on Jim Leonhard and Jim Schwartz to get interviews as well.

