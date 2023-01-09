Read full article on original website
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Don't pay off your student debt in January, Biden's Education Department says: 'Millions of borrowers would be making payments they may not owe'
The Education Department reminded student-loan borrowers in an email that payments are not resuming in January due to lawsuits fighting the relief.
Washington Examiner
New loan, who dis: 'Squad' Democrat calls Biden and demands he cancel her $100K student loan debt
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who owes thousands of dollars in student loan debt and makes $174,000, has taken the drastic step of appealing directly to President Joe Biden to cancel her loans. Tlaib and her fellow "Squad" member colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) recorded a TikTok video on Wednesday in...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
If the Supreme Court strikes down student-loan forgiveness, it could have 'startling implications,' Biden says — and set a strange legal precedent going forward
Biden's DOJ not only urged the Supreme Court to uphold student debt relief, but cautioned it against the legal implications blocking it would have.
techvisibility.com
Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year
Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments
The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says
The amicus briefs criticized student-loan company MOHELA's role in blocking debt relief and supported the legality of Biden's plan.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to allow student loan forgiveness plan
Washington — The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to uphold its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, arguing lower court decisions blocking the program have left millions of borrowers in limbo.The Supreme Court will hear arguments at the end of February in a pair of challenges to President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, one brought by a coalition of six Republican-led states and a second brought by two borrowers from Texas with outstanding student loans.The high court will weigh whether the states and borrowers have legal standing to challenge the lawfulness of the...
GOP States suing Biden's Administration over student loan program believe it will deprive the States of future tax money
The Republican states suing President Biden's administration over Student Loan Cancelation program believe that it will deprive their states of future tax collection. The Republican-controlled states participating in the lawsuit against United States President Joe Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program are of the opinion that it will prevent their governments from collecting future taxes.
Federal Student Loan Pause Extended To Summer 2023
On December 20, 2022 the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Department sent an email stating, “As we previously announced, we have extended the pause on federal student loan payments. You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January.”
marketplace.org
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Income-driven repayment plans have been around in higher education for decades. The idea is to let people who earn less pay less on their student loans. But that relief has not always reached borrowers. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration is proposed regulations to make it easier for borrowers to...
White House ‘confident’ Biden documents were ‘inadvertently misplaced’
The White House on Thursday said it is confident that an investigation into the discovery of classified documents will find that President Biden accidentally misplaced them. “We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Richard […]
Prepare for More Inflation: Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Cost $1 Trillion
According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal aid borrowers is expected to cost approximately $400 billion over the next 30 years. This cost will be added to the country's deficit.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness 'does not go far enough' for seniors and people with disabilities facing 'crippling debt,' a Democratic lawmaker says
A group of Democrats want to bolster Biden's student-debt relief by canceling loans for those on Medicare and Social Security Disability Insurance.
How Biden plans to keep student-loan borrowers' debt from piling up after they graduate — and crack down on the colleges that make that happen
Along with reforms to income-driven repayment plans, Biden also announced plans to hold colleges accountable for pushing unaffordable student debt.
'Exploitative' student-loan companies and GOP groups cannot 'continue to hold borrowers hostage,' a Democratic lawmaker says — and she'll fight for debt relief 'until every legal solution has been exhausted'
Rep. Cori Bush blasted student-loan company MOHELA, and GOP groups, that have played a role in blocking Biden's broad debt relief.
