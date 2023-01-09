ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WAVY News 10

Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments

The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to allow student loan forgiveness plan

Washington — The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to uphold its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, arguing lower court decisions blocking the program have left millions of borrowers in limbo.The Supreme Court will hear arguments at the end of February in a pair of challenges to President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, one brought by a coalition of six Republican-led states and a second brought by two borrowers from Texas with outstanding student loans.The high court will weigh whether the states and borrowers have legal standing to challenge the lawfulness of the...
IOWA STATE
Victor

GOP States suing Biden's Administration over student loan program believe it will deprive the States of future tax money

The Republican states suing President Biden's administration over Student Loan Cancelation program believe that it will deprive their states of future tax collection. The Republican-controlled states participating in the lawsuit against United States President Joe Biden's administration over the Student Loan Cancellation program are of the opinion that it will prevent their governments from collecting future taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
Teressa P.

Federal Student Loan Pause Extended To Summer 2023

On December 20, 2022 the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Department sent an email stating, “As we previously announced, we have extended the pause on federal student loan payments. You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January.”
marketplace.org

Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster

Income-driven repayment plans have been around in higher education for decades. The idea is to let people who earn less pay less on their student loans. But that relief has not always reached borrowers. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration is proposed regulations to make it easier for borrowers to...
WKRG News 5

White House ‘confident’ Biden documents were ‘inadvertently misplaced’

The White House on Thursday said it is confident that an investigation into the discovery of classified documents will find that President Biden accidentally misplaced them. “We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Richard […]
WASHINGTON, DC

