Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
KSNB Local4
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
NebraskaTV
One transported, mobile home a total loss following weekend fire in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One person was transported to a local hospital and a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Batallion Chief Ed Carlin said crews were called around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Melody Lane for a report of fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.
Kearney Hub
Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup
BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege mobile playroom grand opening Friday at Holdrege Area Public Library
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Pop-Up Playroom will be hosting a grand opening on Friday at their January location in the Holdrege Area Public Library. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celeste Lindmark, a local mother of four, started the mobile playroom in Holdrege. It is...
Kearney Hub
Axtell Community Fund completes grant challenge, $120K to be invested into the community
AXTELL – The Axtell Community Fund recently completed a grant challenge that will result in $120,000 to invest into the community. The Axtell Community Fund, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, was challenged by the Windmill Housing and Development Corporation to a 1:1 challenge grant to be completed by Dec. 2022. The fund had to raise equal matching funds over the three-year grant period. The community organization raised $20,000 each year and reached their goal of $60,000 in November.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
Kearney Hub
FAA system failure has little effect on Kearney Regional Airport services
KEARNEY – Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights Wednesday after its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions, formerly Notice to Airmen) system failed and had to be restored. The system provides safety notices to pilots. Within a few hours, though, flights were resumed after the failure had caused thousands of delays...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
KSNB Local4
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (24) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Home & Builders Show to feature more than 80 vendors, wildlife presentations
RICK BROWN Yard Light Media KEARNEY – Each year, The Kearney Area Builder’s Association gathers businesses from the area to provide three important things to individuals wishing to improve their homes — ideas, information and inspiration. This year’s Home and Builders Show opens on Friday and continues...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
KSNB Local4
G.I. police arrest man for trying to sell drugs in business parking lot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing three felony drug charges after a weekend arrest. Hall County Court documents show Grand Island Police arrested 61-year-old Ray Pallas on Saturday after someone had notified them that Pallas had attempted to sell them drugs in the parking lot of Wine, Beer and Spirits.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events
Home & Builder’s Show, presented by Kearney Area Builders Association, 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $5 or free to children 12 and younger. Wildlife encounters are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the show is included in admission to the Home & Builder’s Show.
Kearney Hub
Find solace and a listening ear at Pathways Through Grief
KEARNEY – People who are grieving the loss of a loved one can find support in 2023 through Pathways Through Grief offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice. The first six-week session begins 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
Comments / 0