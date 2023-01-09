ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's where Viva La Waffle plans to open its second location in Lafayette

Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that opened a physical location two years ago, will open a second location in Lafayette. The popular brand will open inside the student union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the former Chick-fil-A space, co-owner Collin Cormier said. The restaurant will...
LAFAYETTE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village

Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City

Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season

The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
BRProud

Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Live After Five Lagniappe is This Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Get ready to dance and sing along with your neighbors at this lagniappe edition of Live After Five this Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Free live music by party band After 8 will keep the crowd entertained. Live After Five begins at 5:00pm. This is perfect event to attend the night before the Louisiana Marathon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices

BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
BATON ROUGE, LA

