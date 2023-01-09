Read full article on original website
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
theadvocate.com
Here's where Viva La Waffle plans to open its second location in Lafayette
Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that opened a physical location two years ago, will open a second location in Lafayette. The popular brand will open inside the student union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the former Chick-fil-A space, co-owner Collin Cormier said. The restaurant will...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village
Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.
225batonrouge.com
First Look: Cou-yon’s BBQ founders’ new fast casual seafood spot opens today in Mid City
Cork’s Fish & Shrimp, a new fast casual fried seafood concept created by the team behind Cou-yon’s BBQ, opens today in Mid City. It’s located in the spot formerly occupied by Captain D’s on Government Street. Unlike the national chain, however, Louisiana-born Cork’s is chock-full of Bayou State flair, says founder Paul Mladenka, serving combination plates of Cajun fried fish and shrimp, fish or shrimp po-boys, housemade crawfish etouffee, beignet bites and more.
KLFY.com
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
brproud.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
brweeklypress.com
Locals get ready for Spanish Town Mardi Gras as carnival season kicks off
BATON ROUGE, La. - Robert King has been part of Spanish Town Mardi Gras for 40 years. “Just like ‘Man, I love flamingos’ and that’s Spanish town,” King said. Every year when carnival season starts on the epiphany, he starts getting excited about the upcoming parade and ball.
Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
Where can I donate clothes in Baton Rouge? These places help the community.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The beginning of the new year is an exciting time for some to hit redo. Losing weight, hitting the gym or giving yourself a style makeover can lead to clothes piling up in boxes or trash bags and sitting in the trunk for months. So, where are some places you […]
brproud.com
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
brproud.com
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
Live After Five Lagniappe is This Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Get ready to dance and sing along with your neighbors at this lagniappe edition of Live After Five this Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Free live music by party band After 8 will keep the crowd entertained. Live After Five begins at 5:00pm. This is perfect event to attend the night before the Louisiana Marathon.
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
wbrz.com
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices
BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
brproud.com
Body found on Airline Highway near Baton Rouge fairgrounds investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities say a body was found in a wooded area near BREC’s Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway.
