The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
International Folk Music Awards Reveal Nominees and Honorees
Folk Alliance International has announced its nominees for the 2023 International Folk Music Awards. The ceremony honors the best song, album, and artist of 2022, along with sharing several lifetime achievement awards. The show will issue its awards via a live online broadcast on February 1 at the alliance’s conference in Kansas City.
Thom Bell, Producer and “Sound of Philadelphia” Architect, Dies at 79
Thom Bell, the legendary producer who revolutionized Philly Soul in the 1960s and ’70s, has died, Rolling Stone and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Bell co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside songwriter Leon Huff and producer Kenny Gamble, who were known as the Mighty Three. Together, they founded Philadelphia International and crafted some of the most beloved records of the era. Some of Bell’s most renowned works include “La-La Means I Love You” by the Delfonics, “Backstabber” by the O’Jays, “Mama Can’t Buy You Love” by Elton John, and “Rubberband Man” by the Spinners. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 79 years old.
Heart full of soul: the maverick genius of Jeff Beck, the ‘guitarist’s guitarist’ | Alexis Petridis
He began with bubblegum pop in the Yardbirds, then moved on to psychedelia, funk, jazz fusion, even techno – but no matter what the genre, Beck was always ahead of the curve
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Behind the Band Name: Jefferson Airplane
What started as a pioneering psychedelic rock band, Jefferson Airplane defined the sound of the 1960s and informed an entire counterculture in the process. Their death-marching acid rock, tinted with San Francisco fog, was the perfect vehicle for turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. Later, Jefferson Starship—born from the dissolution of the original group—would keep the same headiness alive long after the curtain was called on the decade of peace and love.
Joni Mitchell to Receive Gershwin Prize at All-Star D.C. Tribute Concert, With PBS Broadcast to Follow
Joni Mitchell is set to receive the 2023 Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, an honor that will be bestowed at a tribute concert due to be filmed in Washington, D.C. on the first day of March, with a television premiere on PBS as that month comes to a close. No performers have yet been announced for the March 1 live show, which will air on PBS March 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Ken Ehrlich, who served as the Grammys’ executive producer for three decades, will produce the show along with WETA in Washington and the Library of Congress. “This...
hypebeast.com
Black Thought Announces El Michels Affair Collaborative Album 'Glorious Game'
Black Thought and El Michels Affair are joining forces for their upcoming joint album, Glorious Game. Set to release on April 14, the collaborative album will feature a total of 12 tracks and guest features from Kirby on the title track, Son Little on “Protocol” and Brainstory on “Alter Ego.” The album is born from a long relationship between The Roots co-founder and the soul luminary’s founder Leon Michels, which began in the early 2000s. They performed together during several charity concerts over the years and Black Thought would even collaborate with the group in their studio, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation for Glorious Game was built.
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’
Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
Jeff Beck: Virtuoso guitarist and blues rock pioneer
Jeff Beck was among the most innovative and influential guitarists to emerge from the British blues revolution of the 1960s.The rock and roller, who has died aged 78, was the quintessential journeyman musician – playing with a who’s who of famous names, from Tina Turner to Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Mick Jagger.Yet despite his widespread influence, he was often described as the greatest guitarist who remained unknown to millions.This was despite his numerous accolades.He was the recipient of eight Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992...
John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’
John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
WASHINGTON (AP) — A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honor: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Mitchell, 79, is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with...
Pentatonix Embraces Singer-Songwriter Roots on ‘Evergreen,’ Get ‘Worldy’ with Latest Music
Going in with every intention to make a pop album, when Pentatonix eventually reconvened in the studio after the pandemic lockdown, the a cappella group found themselves gravitating toward something more organic and rootsy around the compositions for their fifth holiday album. Working within a more singer-songwriter realm, the five-piece started naturally piecing together seasonal and other songs for their 2021 release, Evergreen.
Immersive disco pop musical 'Here Lies Love' coming to Broadway
"Here Lies Love," the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, June 17, ahead of opening night on Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre. The show features music...
Jerry Garcia’s Death Caused a Steep Decline in LSD Sales as the Grateful Dead Ended Its 30-Year Run
One DEA agent attended many Grateful Dead shows and discovered that LSD sales dropped after frontman Jerry Garcia's death.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
