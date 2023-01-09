Plant-based meals are now primary dinner option at all NYC-run hospitals: Adams

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — NYC Health + Hospitals announced Monday that all 11 of its public hospitals will now serve primarily plant-based dinner options to inpatients.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, Harlem and South Brooklyn Health joined the system’s other acute care sites to provide 14 "tasty" "chef's choice" meals to hospitalized patients.

The meals are inspired by the flavors of Latin America, Asia and other places that represent the system’s diverse patient population.

NYC Health + Hospitals serves 3 million meals a year, and the system expects to serve about 850,000 plant-based meals in 2023.

NYC Health + Hospitals plans to expand the plant-based menu options to its five post-acute care facilities in early 2023.

The plant-based lunch and dinner programs at NYC Health + Hospitals expand on the health care system's successful "Meatless Monday" initiative launched in 2019, in collaboration with then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, which resulted in a 95% satisfaction rate among eligible patients.

"Healthy food is medicine that all New Yorkers should have access to," Adams said in a statement. "This is personal to me — a plant-based lifestyle helped save my life, and I’m thrilled that now all NYC Health + Hospitals are now serving plant-based dinners as the primary option. This nation-leading program means over 850,000 plant-based meals will be served annually at NYCHealth + Hospitals, putting all of our patients on a path to a healthier life."