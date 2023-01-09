ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council

The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
Jacksonville Sheriff race may be uncontested

Democrat Lakesha Burton will not run again. Though the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff last year was a spirited affair, it appears there won’t be a rematch of the November General Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton, who lost to incumbent Republican T.K. Waters in November, told Action News Jax’s Jake...
Jacksonville Bold for 1.11.23: Qualifying week optimism.

One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics is now underway. One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics started Monday and ends Friday. In one sense, qualifying week is...
Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition

Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.
John Rutherford endorses Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor, disses LeAnna Cumber

The former Jacksonville Sheriff endorsed Davis via a press release. The battle for the center-right lane in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor continues, with Republican Daniel Davis receiving a notable, but unsurprising endorsement Tuesday. U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, endorsed Davis via a press release. Rutherford...
LeAnna Cumber’s latest ad slams ‘sellout’ Daniel Davis

New ad from JAX First committee reanimates JEA sale push. The binary battle between Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Daniel Davis continues to dominate the 2023 race for Jacksonville mayor. Cumber’s JAX First political committee released on Tuesday a 30-second spot titled “Sell Out.” The ad savages the Jacksonville Chamber...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand

Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
