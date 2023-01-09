Read full article on original website
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Up to $4,000 in stimulus money available for your rent or mortgageR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
‘The most coveted endorsement in the city’: Daniel Davis gets endorsed by Jacksonville FOP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coveted endorsement from the Jacksonville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has gone to Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis. The endorsement is a major pick up for the Davis campaign after failing to lock in the endorsement from the firefighters’ union last week.
floridapolitics.com
Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council
The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff race may be uncontested
Democrat Lakesha Burton will not run again. Though the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff last year was a spirited affair, it appears there won’t be a rematch of the November General Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton, who lost to incumbent Republican T.K. Waters in November, told Action News Jax’s Jake...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 1.11.23: Qualifying week optimism.
One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics is now underway. One of the most active — and, at times, dramatic — weeks in Duval County politics started Monday and ends Friday. In one sense, qualifying week is...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition
Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.
floridapolitics.com
John Rutherford endorses Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor, disses LeAnna Cumber
The former Jacksonville Sheriff endorsed Davis via a press release. The battle for the center-right lane in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor continues, with Republican Daniel Davis receiving a notable, but unsurprising endorsement Tuesday. U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, endorsed Davis via a press release. Rutherford...
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber’s latest ad slams ‘sellout’ Daniel Davis
New ad from JAX First committee reanimates JEA sale push. The binary battle between Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Daniel Davis continues to dominate the 2023 race for Jacksonville mayor. Cumber’s JAX First political committee released on Tuesday a 30-second spot titled “Sell Out.” The ad savages the Jacksonville Chamber...
Jacksonville mayor’s race officially kicks of as candidates submit qualifying paperwork
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least four candidates running for Jacksonville mayor officially submitted their paperwork on the first day of qualifying. Family by her side, Republican Councilmember and mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber was first to submit her paperwork and pay the $13,800 fee Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Lakesha Burton drops out of race for Jacksonville Sheriff, Waters likely to run unopposed
Lakesha Burton will not run for sheriff in the March Unitary Election. The former Sheriff’s candidate announced her decision Wednesday morning at the Johnnie Walker Community Center where she says her career began 25 years ago. Burton said the decision came down to the lack of stability at the...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
YAHOO!
A 'humanitarian crisis': The Bail Project comes to Jacksonville to get people out of jail
A nonprofit has opened in Jacksonville to help low-income people pay their bail and get out of the county's pre-trial detention facility, as well as provide pretrial support to help people return for their court dates and avoid a warrant. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that has opened three...
$8.3 million achievement center in Moncrief would provide medical care, mentorship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation Inc. has teamed up with Wolfson Children’s Hospital with hopes of creating a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to serve the Northwest Jacksonville community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to meeting medical needs, the site would also help...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand
Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
City of Jacksonville is looking to hire urban forestry manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grow your career with us as the Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Jacksonville! Join our Urban Forestry team and oversee the tree population for the largest city in the continental United States. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You’ll be promoting the benefits...
‘A great win for Jacksonville’: What’s next for Khan’s Four Seasons Hotel Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through a Shipyards project led by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, there are high hopes that the Four Seasons Hotel project will bring new life downtown. On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council approved an updated incentives package totaling nearly $130 million in public funding --...
Jacksonville residents hopeful they could win $1.1 billion in Mega Millions lottery drawing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Mega Millions: Tuesday’s numbers drawn for $1.1 billion. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and we will know the lucky numbers in the $1.1 billion jackpot. STORY: Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project. Welcome Food Store, better known as The...
First Coast News
Neighborhood that fought to save environmentally sensitive land is once again in the fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say they moved to Black Hammock Island for a reason. "When we moved out here the reason why is because it was rural. We didn’t want a city life, we wanted a rural life with wildlife, deer and things like that," said Herb Jones, Black Hammock Island resident.
