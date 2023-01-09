ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
LANSDOWNE, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

First Watch Daytime Cafe opened Monday in Montgomeryville

First Watch “The Daytime Cafe” opened its Montgomeryville location on Monday, January 9. “It’s going really well. We had a strong start, we’re filling up the restaurant, people are loving the food. It’s definitely been a successful open,” Jimmy Hurley, operations manager, said. The...
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police

An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say. According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.
PERKASIE, PA
CBS Philly

Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
roi-nj.com

Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point

A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home

A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Philly’s streetery rules may change after few restaurants apply for outdoor dining

The number of streeteries on Philadelphia sidewalks could soon plummet, as less than 10% of the outdoor dining spots have applied for a permit to make them permanent. Less than 50 restaurants have applied under the city’s stricter permitting rules, according to deputy streets commissioner Richard Montanez. About 800 streeteries were open at the height of the pandemic. He says the city may consider changes to the process to make it easier to apply for an outdoor dining permit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

