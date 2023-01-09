Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Related
PGW says its gas lines did not cause the Port Richmond explosion. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t gas
Although the investigation by Philadelphia Gas Works does not point to the utility’s own infrastructure as causing the explosion, experts say gas was the likely culprit. The New Year’s Day incident in Port Richmond was large enough to destroy three townhomes, and inflict damage on 43 others as well as a nearby recreation center. Five people were injured.
Like Much of Northeast US, Philadelphia and Its Surrounding Suburbs Are in a Snow Drought
The current snow drought will leave Boathouse Row not looking this picturesque anytime soon. Snow lovers and ski area owners throughout the region are experiencing an unusually subdued winter, writes Ian Livingston for The Washington Post. The cause? A prolonged snow drought. While the mountains in the west are covered,...
Home Improvement Store to Relocate in Warminster, Offering DIY Essentials for Local Residents
A popular home improvement shop will be moving its business to Bucks County as they look for a new audience and clientele base. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop in the Warminster Patch.
Beloved Philly Cheesesteak Spot Targets Reopening After Fire
The rebuilding of Jim's Steaks on South Street in Philadelphia is finally underway and owners are promising a Labor Day 2023 reopening. A devastating fire over the summer closed the iconic Philadephia cheesesteak restaurant after 47 years at 4th and South, where its trademark black and white deco styling has become a landmark.
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
Future of West Chester Metro Rail Service Seems Murky Amid Ongoing Battle
West Chester’s commuter “Metro” rail service might be making a comeback, but it’s not without a little back and forth, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The West Chester Borough Railroad Committee said residents who use the rail service could connect to SEPTA trains, which would bring them into Center City.
Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne
Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban.
aroundambler.com
First Watch Daytime Cafe opened Monday in Montgomeryville
First Watch “The Daytime Cafe” opened its Montgomeryville location on Monday, January 9. “It’s going really well. We had a strong start, we’re filling up the restaurant, people are loving the food. It’s definitely been a successful open,” Jimmy Hurley, operations manager, said. The...
sauconsource.com
Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police
An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say. According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County
WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
aroundambler.com
Fort Washington FC assists with building fire in Abington, basement fire in Horsham
On January 2 at approximately 9:35am, Fort Washington Fire Company’s SD88-1 and RIT team were dispatched to a large fire at SPS Technologies in Abington. SD88-1 helped the situation by providing interior ventilation. Later that day, at approximately 4:20pm, Fort Washington Fire Company’s Tower 88 responded to and assisted...
roi-nj.com
Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point
A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
Shots Fired in Center City Monday Morning; Gridlock Reported Near Philadelphia’s City Hall
Philadelphia Police closed off a busy area of Center City during the Monday morning rush hour after a report that several shots were fired in the crowded area. Reports from multiple outlets — including Fox29 —say that multiple shots were fired in the area, and shell casings can be seen on the streets.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home
A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023. What’s being shipped? Nearly 70,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, ready for sale by the...
Philly’s streetery rules may change after few restaurants apply for outdoor dining
The number of streeteries on Philadelphia sidewalks could soon plummet, as less than 10% of the outdoor dining spots have applied for a permit to make them permanent. Less than 50 restaurants have applied under the city’s stricter permitting rules, according to deputy streets commissioner Richard Montanez. About 800 streeteries were open at the height of the pandemic. He says the city may consider changes to the process to make it easier to apply for an outdoor dining permit.
Comments / 0