Ashland County, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging selects Davis for Employee Award of Excellence

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced that Leslie Davis is the recipient of the 2022 Employee Award of Excellence. Leslie Davis has been a team member of the Agency since 2008. She plays an integral role in the Richland County Senior Services Levy program by facilitating and coordinating the services which Richland County older adults may receive.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Health Dept. releases December food inspections

ASHLAND — Ashland Source is back again in the new year with your monthly serving of health inspections. The Ashland County Health Department recently published the results of its inspections conducted in December. They saw to a number of local schools, McDonald’s, Little Caesar’s, and more.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately

CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
CRESTLINE, OH
ashlandsource.com

South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder

MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
MANSFIELD, OH

