Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Transit's new director overseeing potential big changes
MOUNT VERNON – Knox Area Transit (KAT) will open its community transit center as a central hub this year to offer connecting routes so county residents can travel where they need to go. Bethany Celmar shared plans for KAT in 2023 in her second week as the agency’s new...
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging selects Davis for Employee Award of Excellence
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced that Leslie Davis is the recipient of the 2022 Employee Award of Excellence. Leslie Davis has been a team member of the Agency since 2008. She plays an integral role in the Richland County Senior Services Levy program by facilitating and coordinating the services which Richland County older adults may receive.
ashlandsource.com
Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
Cuyahoga County property tax bills mailed, payments due Jan. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Property tax bills have been mailed out to more than 300,000 Cuyahoga County residents, the treasury department reported Tuesday. By mail, with parcel number written on the check, to: Cuyahoga County Treasurer, P.O. Box 94547, Cleveland, OH, 44115. (Envelope must be postmarked by closing date to avoid penalties and interest)
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Health Dept. releases December food inspections
ASHLAND — Ashland Source is back again in the new year with your monthly serving of health inspections. The Ashland County Health Department recently published the results of its inspections conducted in December. They saw to a number of local schools, McDonald’s, Little Caesar’s, and more.
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County officers get BBQ meals during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event
ASHLAND — It was a good day to be in law enforcement Monday. The Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office held a barbecue-style meal for the approximately 150 officers in the county from 3 to 7 p.m. in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
‘Everything changed since Jayland was killed’: Akron community marks MLK weekend with events focusing on police, public safety
AKRON, Ohio – More than six months have passed since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. While the community waits for the investigation to close, it moves toward healing. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times by eight officers as he fled from his car in...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Common Pleas Court judges warn community of jury duty scam
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Common Pleas Court is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be deputy calling regarding jury service. Richland County Common Pleas Court Judges Brent N. Robinson and Phillip S. Naumoff issued the joint press release on Monday morning.
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately
CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
ashlandsource.com
South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder
MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
ashlandsource.com
‘You can’t buy community’: Olivesburg General Store owner shares hopes for business
OLIVESBURG -- Olivesburg General Store, tied for the oldest operating general store in Ohio, used to be a place where residents could buy hardware, coffee, candy and more. Store owner Tia Sponsler said she grew up visiting the store with her family and drinking chocolate milk there on Saturdays.
Residents forced out of apartments with less than 10-day notice, lawsuit says
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating claims that some of your neighbors were forced out into the cold, told to move out of their apartment building with a less than 10-day notice. Edward Molzan, Grady Duffey Jr. and Mary Duffey, filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, saying the […]
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0