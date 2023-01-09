Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Boys Class AA 1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1 2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3 […]
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Decreasing Winds for Tomorrow Afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been mostly quiet across KELOLAND for your Wednesday. Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and with 30s across the west. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
Biggest Snow Pile Ever Is Here In Sioux Falls [VIDEO]
The piles of snow around Sioux Falls are higher than in several past years. Too bad we can't load them up ourselves and take them to a drop-off site like leaves and tree branches in the fall. But, who'd want to?. At one of the city leaf drop-off sites in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
