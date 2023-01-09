ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  Boys  Class AA 1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1 2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Decreasing Winds for Tomorrow Afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been mostly quiet across KELOLAND for your Wednesday. Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and with 30s across the west. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minervas named the restaurant of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

