ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees. “I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas sees delays after FAA computer outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers are feeling the impacts of a major computer outage on Wednesday that grounded planes for hours across the nation. Harry Reid International Airport is seeing many flight delays as airlines play catch up. Airport officials said to expect delays for most of the day...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Police: Hiker injured on mountain near Las Vegas dies

UPDATE: Lee Canyon, a ski resort area near Mount Charleston, will suspend operations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 following Monday's snowfall. "This allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work. The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded," wrote Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for the resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
crackberry.com

Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer

When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy