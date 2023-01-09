Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
Health district fines Las Vegas condo complex for repeated sewage issues
A condo complex near the Las Vegas Strip experiencing sewage and structural problems now faces a $10,000 fine due to a lag in repairs.
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
news3lv.com
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
Fox5 KVVU
970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees. “I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going...
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed Tuesday afternoon ‘due to excess water on roads’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, officials say the Scenic Drive was closed “due to excess water on roads.”. “We need this rain, so stay safe & inside,” they added in the post.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Remains found off Maine coast identified as missing Las Vegas man
Remains discovered nearly 30 miles off the Maine coast in 2000 have been identified as that of a missing Las Vegas man, officials said.
news3lv.com
Tropicana exit from I-15 south closing next Tuesday; start of 'Dropicana'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic troubles around the Strip and I-15 are coming next Tuesday as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares to start the most impactful work to the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange project. NDOT plans to close the I-15 south exit to Tropicana east...
news3lv.com
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas sees delays after FAA computer outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers are feeling the impacts of a major computer outage on Wednesday that grounded planes for hours across the nation. Harry Reid International Airport is seeing many flight delays as airlines play catch up. Airport officials said to expect delays for most of the day...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Lake Mead near Mile Marker 10
The Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle collision between Lake Mead and mile marker 10 on January 2, 2023, at around 3:52 p.m.
knpr
Police: Hiker injured on mountain near Las Vegas dies
UPDATE: Lee Canyon, a ski resort area near Mount Charleston, will suspend operations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 following Monday's snowfall. "This allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work. The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded," wrote Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for the resort.
Snow, rain brings action-packed weather day to Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas valley saw an eventful day Tuesday as weather created concern for areas throughout the valley such as Mt. Charleston, LAS and the Spring Mountains.
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
crackberry.com
Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer
When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
BLM asks public to protect habitat of Nevada beetle
The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office is asking the public to help protect the habitat of an endemic beetle at Big Dune in Nye County.
