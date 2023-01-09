ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game would be played in Atlanta

The AFC Championship Game could be heading to Atlanta. If the Bills and the Chiefs both advance to the conference title game, it’d be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday.  The need for a neutral-site location arose after the cancellation of Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati following the collapse of Damar Hamlin, which allowed Kansas City to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed based on winning percentage. The Chiefs finished the regular season 14-3. Buffalo, playing 16 games, finished 13-3. “We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy