Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Becomes First NBA Player To Score 34,000 Points
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar continued to take steps toward becoming the leading scorer in NBA history on Jan. 10, 1986, when he scored his 34,000th career point in a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Indiana Pacers. Abdul-Jabbar was the first player to reach 34,000 points, and only Karl Malone has done...
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to action after 11-game absense
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for their home game
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL picks Atlanta to host potential Chiefs-Bills neutral-site AFC title game
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve as a neutral host site if both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advance to the 2023 AFC Championship Game, the NFL announced Thursday.
Pelicans 2022-23 Mid-Season Review
The Pelicans Scoop gives the New Orleans Pelicans an and-1 in this mid-season review.
Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game would be played in Atlanta
The AFC Championship Game could be heading to Atlanta. If the Bills and the Chiefs both advance to the conference title game, it’d be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. The need for a neutral-site location arose after the cancellation of Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati following the collapse of Damar Hamlin, which allowed Kansas City to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed based on winning percentage. The Chiefs finished the regular season 14-3. Buffalo, playing 16 games, finished 13-3. “We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top...
Grizzlies run their winning streak to an NBA best seven straight by beating Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a second-half San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs 121-113 on Monday night. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which played its second consecutive game without […]
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
Comments / 0