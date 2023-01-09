Read full article on original website
Burying Ohio State’s last loss, and lessons learned from Georgia’s title: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Two Buckeye Talk podcasts this week helped wrap up Ohio State’s season-ending loss, and added some OSU context to Georgia’s national title. First, Doug Lesmerises took an episode to bury Ohio State’s loss to Georgia, even though it took him two-thirds of the way through the pod to realize that’s what he was doing with this rants pod.
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft set off a domino effect on Ohio State football’s offensive line. Matt Jones helped stop the tumbling of those tiles when he announced Wednesday he will be back for a sixth season. The second team All-Big Ten Conference guard gives the Buckeyes two returning starters up front, along with Donovan Jackson.
AP Top 25: Where was Ohio State football in the final college rankings of 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.
Ohio State football’s Kyle McCord and Devin Brown competing to be Buckeyes’ ‘clear-cut No. 1′ quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s quest to find a starting quarterback for 2023 looms as one of the most pivotal position battles in the country this offseason. The battle between third-year Kyle McCord and second-year Devin Brown could be intense. The stakes are unquestionably massive for a team expecting to once again contend for a national championship.
Georgia pulverizes TCU 65-7 in national championship game as Ohio State football wonders “What if?”
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can at least say it gave Georgia everything it could handle in its playoff matchup. TCU barely gave the Bulldogs one strong quarter. Georgia repeated as national champion by crushing the Horned Frogs 65-7 in Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
What Ohio State football’s Kyle McCord and Devin Brown learned from C.J. Stroud’s daily example
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are equal in one facet of their quest to become Ohio State football’s starting quarterback this fall. Both spent one season of their career rooming on road trips with departing starter C.J. Stroud.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice once again, status for Sunday vs. Bengals uncertain
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of Wednesday practice once again, according to multiple reporters at the team’s practice just outside of Baltimore. Jackson has not played in a game or practiced since he was injured in the team’s win over the Broncos on...
Bengals will need to solve the Ravens’ mystery under center: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter who’s under center for the Ravens this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming prepared. After Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, there’s doubt the former MVP will start in Sunday night’s wild card game in Cincinnati. Compounded by the fact that backup Tyler Huntley might be questionable for this weekend, that leaves Baltimore’s QB situation in limbo.
What can the Browns learn from the Ravens and Bengals about returning the playoffs?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski looked like the savior. Browns fans dreamt of a Super Bowl run. And two years ago this month, the Browns had the clearest path to making one from the AFC North. They had just finished an 11-5 season that featured a dethroning of the...
Schenk earns master’s degree at Ohio Dominican University
Kelly Schenk of Brunswick has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Schenk is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester. Baldwin Wallace University: The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the...
