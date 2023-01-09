ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft set off a domino effect on Ohio State football’s offensive line. Matt Jones helped stop the tumbling of those tiles when he announced Wednesday he will be back for a sixth season. The second team All-Big Ten Conference guard gives the Buckeyes two returning starters up front, along with Donovan Jackson.
AP Top 25: Where was Ohio State football in the final college rankings of 2022?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.
Ohio State football’s Kyle McCord and Devin Brown competing to be Buckeyes’ ‘clear-cut No. 1′ quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s quest to find a starting quarterback for 2023 looms as one of the most pivotal position battles in the country this offseason. The battle between third-year Kyle McCord and second-year Devin Brown could be intense. The stakes are unquestionably massive for a team expecting to once again contend for a national championship.
Bengals will need to solve the Ravens’ mystery under center: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter who’s under center for the Ravens this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming prepared. After Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, there’s doubt the former MVP will start in Sunday night’s wild card game in Cincinnati. Compounded by the fact that backup Tyler Huntley might be questionable for this weekend, that leaves Baltimore’s QB situation in limbo.
Schenk earns master’s degree at Ohio Dominican University

Kelly Schenk of Brunswick has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Schenk is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester. Baldwin Wallace University: The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the...
