Delaware study group examining fines and fees in criminal justice system

(The Center Square) – In the months ahead, a Delaware study group will be examining the state’s policies surrounding assessment of fines and fees and their impact on people in the criminal justice system.

The Criminal Legal System Imposed Debt Study Group, a new entity created from the Legislature, held its first of multiple meetings Jan. 3 and began delving into the various issues surrounding fines and fees and their impact on people within the system.

The study group was borne out of House Bill 244 , which was adopted in the 2021-22 legislative session and passed into law in October.

In addition to creating the group, HB244 implemented a number of policy changes within Delaware’s criminal justice system.

Changes include a prohibition within the court system to suspend a defendant’s driver’s license for failing to pay a fine or fee. The legislation also eliminated some of the fees that had been tacked onto fines, including a line item for public defenders and another for probation supervision.

But within Delaware’s existing legal framework, courts across the state still have the discretion to attach a variety of fees – a practice two lobbyists took aim at while discussing the issue at the study group.

Priya Sarathy Jones of the national Fines and Fees Justice Center said the organization she represents staunchly opposes the use of fees. She described them as a revenue mechanism for state and local governments to fortify budgets and deemed the practice “predatory.”

“There is no relationship between fees and accountability,” Sarathy Jones said. “The conversation is reserved for fines and alternatives and what we can look at in that space.”

Meryem Dede, a Delaware-based former public defender and current attorney, spoke on behalf of the organization Campaign to End Debtor’s Prisons.

The state’s use of fees within the realm of fines has been hefty, Dede said, pointing to a 2019 statistic that revealed Delaware had on its books $79.5 million of uncollected fines and fees on its books. Some of that money reportedly was forgiven at the height of the pandemic.

As Delaware lawmakers consider future changes, Dede called on them to do so through an equity lens.

“The way that (fines and fees) feels for each person is vastly different,” Dede said, referencing income levels. “These are things to think about as we’re charging money through the judicial system.”

Plans call for the study group to meet about once monthly as 2023 progresses. An interim report is to be submitted to the Legislature in May, and a final report will adopted at an as-yet undetermined month later in the year.

“We’re looking forward to the progress that we make on this issue as we continue to adopt restorative justice policies in the state of Delaware,” said state Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington, who chairs the study group.

State Rep. Sean Lynn, D-Dover, who also co-chairs the panel, laid the ground work for the next discussion in February – an examination of how fee elimination would impact state agencies and the courts.

“Maybe we could start with the elephant in the room, which is to look at the budgetary impacts,” Lynn said. “If we can address it and talk about the budgetary impacts … it would be a good place to start. I think that’s where a lot of the stakeholders are having some angst and anxiety.”