Benji Madden marks 8th wedding anniversary with Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden is celebrating eight years of marriage with wife Cameron Diaz .

The Good Charlotte rocker, 43, took to Instagram over the weekend to mark his eighth wedding anniversary with Diaz, 50, by sharing a sweet tribute beside a work of art that appears to be painted by him.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote. "8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide."

"Let's do 80 more and then forever," he continued.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seen on a night out at Sparrow Italia - Mayfair restaurant, Dec. 2, 2022, in London.

The post garnered much attention, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting, "Love you both so much." Madden's twin brother, Joel Madden, and rom-com queen Nancy Meyers, who directed Diaz in "The Holiday," commented with three red-heart emojis.

Madden and Diaz married Jan. 5, 2015. They share a 3-year-old daughter, Raddix , who was born in December 2019.