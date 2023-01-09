ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: There may be other opportunities

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
It’s not Carolina Panthers or bust for Steve Wilks’ job prospects in 2023.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after a 10-7 win in the season finale against the New Orleans Saints, Wilks put a bow on the wild 2022 campaign. He spoke with reporters before heading into an offseason where he’ll be vying for the organization’s head-coaching position.

But, when asked about the potential of interviewing with other teams, the 53-year-old did acknowledge the possibility.

“We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the future holds,” he said. “Again, it’s a process we have to go through. And you’re right—there may be other things. But, right now, I’m just trying to stay focused and see exactly what comes.”

There are five teams currently without a head coach on this “Black Monday.” Aside from the Panthers—the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are on the lookout for a new leader.

While the preference may be to stick around in Charlotte given what he’s built within the franchise over the past 13 weeks, Wilks could be free to go elsewhere in the coming weeks.

