Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
Waning Immunity Most Consistent With Recent Mumps Outbreaks

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with...
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
U.S. Mails Out Some COVID-19 Tests That Are About to Expire

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Consumers may want to check the expiration dates if they ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID-19 tests, some will still expire soon, NBC News reported.
5.4 Million Baby Sleepers Recalled After More Than 115 Infant Deaths

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Two companies are issuing new recalls on Monday for millions of previously recalled rocking sleepers for infants, with about 115 infant deaths possibly linked to use of the sleepers so far reported. With both products, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and...

