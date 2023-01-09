Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
From cloud computing to proptech: Digital Ocean co-founders raise $29M for Welcome Homes
“I didn’t like anything I saw, and I wanted a new house and I couldn’t get one,” he recalls. “And like every crazy tech person, you have to ask questions like, ‘Why can’t I go online and get a house? Why is this so difficult?’ ”
salestechstar.com
Startek Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Interest in Contact Center Company
Divestiture Further Strengthens Balance Sheet, Allows Startek to Focus on Growing Core Business. Startek, Inc., a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that ESM Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (Solutions) to divest its stake in Contact Center Company (CCC) to Solutions. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, third-party consents and regulatory approvals, including consents required under the Startek secured revolving credit facility and senior term loan facility agreement.
salestechstar.com
ZINFI Launches “Feet on the Street” Video Podcast Series Featuring Industry Influencer Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels & Partnerships, Canalys
McBain shares his insights with ZINFI CEO Sugata Sanyal on the topic of Onboarding Partner Ecosystems to Achieve Loyalty. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management solutions that include affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM), along with special guest Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys, announced the release of the first chapter in its “Feet on the Street” educational video podcast series focused on achieving partner loyalty through new ways of onboarding partner ecosystems.
salestechstar.com
Conversica Introduces New Partner Program to Expand its Global Alliance Network
The Conversation Automation Solutions Provider Starts the New Year with Three New International Partners. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced a new partner program to expand what is an already successful partner-led business focused on the company’s global go-to-market and growth strategy. As part of Conversica’s five-year strategy beginning 2020 through 2024, this year is targeted to fuel global use of its conversion automation solutions through a growing partner network in LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
The billionaire CEO of a top biotech VC firm details how a new type of AI could transform how we test and discover treatments
Artificial intelligence has the potential to make possible new therapeutics, drugs, and tests, Flagship Pioneering CEO Noubar Afeyan said.
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
cxmtoday.com
VOSMOS Debuts Metaverse & Virtual Experiences Technology at CES 2023
VOSMOS, a tech start-up headquartered in Singapore, announced the debut of their Metaverse and virtual experiences technology at CES 2023, being held at Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2023. VOSMOS is a part of Kestone Integrated Marketing Services and promoted by CL Educate, the parent company of Career...
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
salestechstar.com
Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023
Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
salestechstar.com
Vymo Releases Comprehensive Guide to Sales Engagement, States “In 2023, AI Will Be Able to Intelligently Guess Customers’ Financial Needs and Shorten Sales Cycles.”
The report explains how contextual customer insights through a single pane of glass can drive sales productivity bottom-up. Vymo, the Gartner-recognized sales engagement platform of choice for financial service institutions, has released a new report on how banks & insurance companies empower their workforces with insights & data to solve complex customer problems. With more than 300,000 sellers using Vymo, the guide captures the depth of sales engagement and how it can help a sales organization improve sales effectiveness bottom-up.
salestechstar.com
Zuora Launches Purpose-Built Billing and Revenue Recognition Solution for Consumption Business Models, Providing Flexibility and Resiliency to Help Endure Market Uncertainty
Companies now have full visibility into consumption to drive revenue forecasting and maximize customer retention. Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced new purpose-built consumption-based billing and consumption-based revenue recognition solutions. With these new offerings, Zuora’s market-leading solution now provides end-to-end billing and revenue recognition for consumption-based pricing, giving companies a comprehensive solution to quickly iterate across quote-to-cash and revenue accounting. By combining billing and revenue recognition capabilities, Zuora® offers the unique ability for companies to quickly go-to-market with flexible consumption models, all while maintaining revenue recognition that helps companies comply with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 standards.
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
Astra Tech Acquires Botim to Create MENA Super App
Astra Tech has acquired Botim in a bid to create a Gulf region super app. The deal will transform Astra Tech — an investment firm based in Dubai — into one of the largest communications tech platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11).
salestechstar.com
Autostore Launches Pio to Make Best-In-Class Warehouse Automation Available to the SMB Market
Newly available in North America, Pio’s innovative pay-per-pick implementation of world-leading AutoStore cube storage technology targets new market for automation. AutoStore, the world’s leading warehouse automation company, announces the North American launch of Pio (“Product In/Out”), a plug-and-play version of acclaimed AutoStore cube storage technology tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
abovethelaw.com
Large And Small, AI Is A Service For Us All
We tend to think that only large, well-established companies such as Amazon and IBM can use artificial intelligence advantageously. But AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is an emerging trend that enables startups and small and midsize companies to use AI tools on equal footing with larger corporations. The term “AIaaS” is a bit...
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
salestechstar.com
Onapsis Announces Collaboration with Wipro to Remove Security as a Digital Transformation Roadblock
Through this new collaboration, enterprises no longer need to sacrifice speed and security in their digital transformation journey. Onapsis, the market leader in business application cybersecurity and compliance, announced a strategic collaboration with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to drive digital transformation and business growth for customers.
