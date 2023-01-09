Read full article on original website
Local genealogy group invites community to free program
The Benton County Genealogical Society invites the community to a free program on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Philomath Museum. The group will host a presentation by Robert Taylor about how to use the new free genealogy website, “The Family History Guide.”. The program will run from 11 a.m.-noon...
Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain
Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report. The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Fire & Rescue Calls: Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 5:. FRIDAY, DEC. 30. • Public assistance, 10:35 a.m., 3000 block of Applegate Street. • Public...
Park Advisory Board to meet Thursday at City Hall
The Philomath Park Advisory Board will hold its first meeting of the year at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall with an agenda that includes updates on the Paul J. Cochran Veterans Memorial Park and the proposed skate park. The veterans memorial park has been progressing through the design phase....
Highest-paying management jobs in Corvallis
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Girls basketball at No. 1 top 10 sports stories of 2022
Philomath High’s sports team had a stellar 2021-22 academic year with 16 of the 19 programs represented in state tournaments, playoffs and meets. Along with academic excellence, the Warriors won the OSAA Cup for the second time in its history. As such, coming up with a list of the...
City begins year’s business with several appointments, assignments
Beyond the volunteer contributions of an unpaid mayor and six council members, Philomath’s city government structure also depends heavily on several individuals to fill seats on boards and committees. Names were flying furiously around the table during the Philomath City Council’s meeting on Jan. 9 and although not all...
City government gets fresh start with new council sworn in
Two years ago, the mayor and six city councilors that had been elected to serve Philomath raised their right hands and were sworn in during a COVID-dictated outside ceremony under a local school’s covered shelter. On Monday night within the walls of City Hall — which a few months...
Warriors shake off rust for 18-point road win
The Philomath High School boys basketball team played for the first time in 12 days and despite a less-than-perfect outing was able to take care of Estacada on the road, 59-41. The No. 1-ranked road-weary Warriors are now 10-1 and will play at home for the first time since Dec....
