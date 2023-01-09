Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice, 84, of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by family at 12:45 a.m. Thur. Jan. 12, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late John and Inell Newland. She married James O. Kirkbride June 15, 1957 at the Baptist Chapel on Brighton Blvd. She was preceded in death by James in 1981. She married Edwin (Louie) Rice on Sept. 9, 1983 in Winchester, VA. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. Retired from Greif Bros. with 34 years of service as Purchasing Manager and Sales Service Manager. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter of Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1058 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her grandchildren in their various sports and enjoyed playing golf.
WHIZ
Kenneth “Mike” Davis
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Davis, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Mike was born May 20, 1950, son of the late Kenneth Calvin and Essie Marie (Stotts) Davis. Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his cherished brothers and best friends, Larry “L.D.”...
WHIZ
David ”Dave” Francis Chaffin
David ”Dave” Francis Chaffin, 79 of Roseville died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born July 22, 1943 in Zanesville the son of George Elbert Chaffin and Mary Jane Rodocker Chaffin. Dave graduated in 1963 from Zanesville High School and worked with his father...
WHIZ
Alice M. Love
Alice Marie Love, 67, of Crooksville peacefully died with her family by her side in the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on March 11, 1955, in Zanesville, a daughter to the late, Charles Sr. and Louis (Baldwin)...
WHIZ
BBBSZ Executive Director Appointed to serve as President of the Ohio organization
ZANESVILLE, OH- As the new year begins, Big Brothers Big Sisters is making big changes to their association at the state level, that starts with the appointing of the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Muskingum County Chapter, Katie Mainini to serve as the President of the Ohio State Association for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Mainini says she’s honored to be chosen for the role and hopes that she can make a big difference.
WHIZ
Zane State’s 2023 Ethnic Food Fair
ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Zane States most treasured events took place on January 13th. The annual Ethnic Food Fair brought the community together to enjoy a diverse and delicious meal. All of the proceeds went to The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne
Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
WHIZ
Make Muskingum Home Program Awards $50,000
Zanesville, OH- The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. & M.H. Straker foundation has started awarding recipients of the Make Muskingum Home Program. Erin Britton was awarded $50,000 to help with her student loan debts. She said that the application process required a video, and a lot of questions that she answered from the heart. Erin explained how this money impacts her.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Kris
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who may be small, but is full of energy and loves eating bacon. Kris is a 2 year old Dachshund Basset Hound Mix who is the happiest dog ever and he loves all dogs, cats and kids. Administrative Assistant...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
WHIZ
Crooksville man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released more details Friday surrounding a fatal shooting earlier this week. Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of Crooksville has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of 40-year-old Christopher Bates of Crooksville. On Monday, Deputies...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
WHIZ
Ohio University in Zanesville will be Hosting an Application Completion Night
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville will be holding an application completion night. The event will be held Thursday, January 12th from 4 to 6pm at the OUZ campus. This application completion night is open to any student planning to enroll at any college or university for the fall of 2023.
WTAP
A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
WHIZ
United Way will be Holding a Free Tax Clinic Program
ZANESVILLE, OH – Tax season is here, and the United Way is here to help. The United Way will be holding a Free Tax Clinic program. The program will start in early February, and you can make your appointment towards the end of January. To schedule an appointment, all a community member has to do is dial 211.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
