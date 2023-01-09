Read full article on original website
Officer-involved shooting in Rosamond determined to be within department policy
Following a review from the Critical Incident Review Board, a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies was determined to be within department policy on Wed, Jan 11.
Bakersfield Now
Man dead in shooting on Wilson Road: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Road Friday night. No suspect information has been released at this time. The identity of the man will be released at a later...
Bakersfield Now
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chief of police takes a hard look at local crime
Now that the New Year has arrived, The Daily Independent sat down and spoke with Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin about what kinds of crime that was reported in Ridgecrest during 2022. McLaughlin shared statistics for January through November as December totals were not yet calculated at the time of the interview.
KCSO review board says officer-involved shooting was within department policy
The Kern County Sheriff's Department Critical Incident Review Board has released bodycam footage from the incident.
Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
DA: Life in prison for suspect in a drug robbery killing
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 murder of a teenager during a drug robbery in Visalia, officials with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office announced on Friday. Court documents say, on May 28, 2017, 23-year-old Noah Fox and 24-year-old […]
2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
Trial in rape, attempted murder of Cari Anderson postponed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of raping and beating a Bakersfield woman in 1997, leaving her for dead, had his trial date postponed three months. An attorney during a brief court hearing Friday said he was gathering more information and requested a trial date of April 17 for Michael Allen Fontes. Judge Charles […]
Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
goldrushcam.com
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest police looking for two teens possibly together
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two teenagers. Police said 15-year-old Cyrus Esch was last seen on Tuesday near Burger King on North Chia Lake Boulevard. Police also said 15-year-old September Merati was last seen on Tuesday off of...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Arrest after allegedly pouring gasoline on tent in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline on a tent with a man in it and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located for a disturbance. According to officials, […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Police searching for two missing teens
The Ridgecrest Police Department is searching for two missing teens who were last seen separately on the same day but police say they may be together. September Merati and Cyrus Esch, both 15, were last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Merati was last seen near West Ridgecrest Boulevard and Esch was last seen near Burger King on North China Lake Boulevard.
