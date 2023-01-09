ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says

Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. D.E.A. seized 7 million...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

If you've read about the county with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee, you may have also wondered which counties lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

2023 Bonnaroo lineup released

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
NASHVILLE, TN
railfan.com

Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
993thex.com

Center For Disease And Control Says Tennessee’s Homicide Rate One Of The Nation’s Highest

During the last reporting period in 2020, the State of Tennessee recorded 753 deaths classified as homicides and that’s one of the highest Homicide rates in the country. Tennessee ranks ahead of Virginia and below Mississippi which has the highest rate in the country. Tennessee’s most recent rate places it at 7th in the nation in terms of homicide putting them below South Carolina and above Maryland.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee Medicaid program expands dental benefits to all adult members

All adults on Tennessee's Medicaid program, TennCare, are now eligible for dental benefits as of 2023, CBS affiliate WTVF reported Jan. 7. The benefits expansion will give about 600,000 adults access to dental care, according to WTVF. Dental benefits will be administered through TennCare's dental plan, DentaQuest.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Thousands of Tennesseans Gain Access to Dental Care

More than 600,000 residents of the Volunteer State now have access to oral healthcare due to the addition of dental benefits to Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. DentaQuest is managing the dental benefits, which began on January 1. TennCare already offered dental benefits to children and pregnant women enrollees, but this marks the first time adult members of TennCare have received such benefits. Click here to read more.
TENNESSEE STATE
Herald and Tribune

Tennessee Apprenticeship Program aims to address teacher shortage

Tennessee is working to overcome the state’s teacher shortage, especially in rural areas, with a residency-based program for would-be educators. The goal is to give teachers-in-training the classroom experience and mentoring they need along with their higher education, as part of the state’s “Grow Your Own” job training partnership. Erin Crisp, executive director of the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, said the U.S. Department of Labor approved the registered teacher apprenticeship, the first in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

CDC: Tennessee has one of the U.S.’s highest homicide rates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) says Tennessee has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. According to Homicide Mortality maps compiled by NCHS, Tennessee’s age-adjusted homicide rate from 2020 – the agency’s most recent period – was 11.5 deaths per […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase

Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
TENNESSEE STATE

