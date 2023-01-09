Tennessee is working to overcome the state’s teacher shortage, especially in rural areas, with a residency-based program for would-be educators. The goal is to give teachers-in-training the classroom experience and mentoring they need along with their higher education, as part of the state’s “Grow Your Own” job training partnership. Erin Crisp, executive director of the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, said the U.S. Department of Labor approved the registered teacher apprenticeship, the first in the nation.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO