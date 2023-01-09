Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
wvlt.tv
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. D.E.A. seized 7 million...
iheart.com
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
If you've read about the county with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee, you may have also wondered which counties lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
993thex.com
Center For Disease And Control Says Tennessee’s Homicide Rate One Of The Nation’s Highest
During the last reporting period in 2020, the State of Tennessee recorded 753 deaths classified as homicides and that’s one of the highest Homicide rates in the country. Tennessee ranks ahead of Virginia and below Mississippi which has the highest rate in the country. Tennessee’s most recent rate places it at 7th in the nation in terms of homicide putting them below South Carolina and above Maryland.
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
Nashville Parent
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee Medicaid program expands dental benefits to all adult members
All adults on Tennessee's Medicaid program, TennCare, are now eligible for dental benefits as of 2023, CBS affiliate WTVF reported Jan. 7. The benefits expansion will give about 600,000 adults access to dental care, according to WTVF. Dental benefits will be administered through TennCare's dental plan, DentaQuest.
Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
wpln.org
TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee
The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
localmemphis.com
Most Wanted Alert issued by TBI for Middle Tennessee murder suspect
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a murder suspect from Middle Tennessee. According to the TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for first-degree murder. He's 6'3", weighs 185 lbs.,...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Thousands of Tennesseans Gain Access to Dental Care
More than 600,000 residents of the Volunteer State now have access to oral healthcare due to the addition of dental benefits to Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. DentaQuest is managing the dental benefits, which began on January 1. TennCare already offered dental benefits to children and pregnant women enrollees, but this marks the first time adult members of TennCare have received such benefits. Click here to read more.
Herald and Tribune
Tennessee Apprenticeship Program aims to address teacher shortage
Tennessee is working to overcome the state’s teacher shortage, especially in rural areas, with a residency-based program for would-be educators. The goal is to give teachers-in-training the classroom experience and mentoring they need along with their higher education, as part of the state’s “Grow Your Own” job training partnership. Erin Crisp, executive director of the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, said the U.S. Department of Labor approved the registered teacher apprenticeship, the first in the nation.
CDC: Tennessee has one of the U.S.’s highest homicide rates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) says Tennessee has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. According to Homicide Mortality maps compiled by NCHS, Tennessee’s age-adjusted homicide rate from 2020 – the agency’s most recent period – was 11.5 deaths per […]
chattanoogacw.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
WATE
Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase
Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
Comments / 0