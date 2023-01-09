Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
3 men dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting along Almar Road in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.
WPBF News 25
New made in the U.S.A drones are on their way to the Port St. Lucie Police Department
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department's drone program is grounded, for now. Sgt. Matt Reynolds said the drones they currently have are DJI drones and are not on the newly approved manufacturer list. A new Florida law bans government agencies from using DJI drones...
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Thursday
Florida - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Brightline’s test train will resume 110 mph testing in the Treasure Coast through the month of January. The testing resumes Thursday, January 11 and will run through through Monday, January 16. It will then be be ongoing throughout the month of January. The...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Sheriff Launches Phase-Two of "Operation Look Both Ways"
St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 11, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has announced that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will implement a second phase for Operation Look Both Ways starting tonight, Wednesday January 11, at 6 p.m. During this second phase, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s...
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center
UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach.
cw34.com
Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
WPBF News 25
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism dead after found in canal behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A missing 6-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a canal near her home. Aleenah Fenelus, who had autism and was non-verbal, went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday from her home on Timberline Drive near West Palm Beach. Deep Dive: WPBF 25...
foxsports640.com
7-Eleven robbed by armed criminals in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Authorities are searching for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint in a robbery incident on Sunday. The Palm Beach…
wqcs.org
OCSO: 69 Year-Old Kenna Leffler Accused of Stabbing Sibling
Okeechobee County - Thursday January 12, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has charged 69 year-old Kenna Leffler with stabbing her sibling in the neck Tuesday afternoon using a pocket knife with a four-inch blade. It happened at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South in Okeechobee. Witnesses...
veronews.com
Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island
Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars.
