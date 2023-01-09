ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County

Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

OCSO: 69 Year-Old Kenna Leffler Accused of Stabbing Sibling

Okeechobee County - Thursday January 12, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has charged 69 year-old Kenna Leffler with stabbing her sibling in the neck Tuesday afternoon using a pocket knife with a four-inch blade. It happened at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South in Okeechobee. Witnesses...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island

Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
VERO BEACH, FL

