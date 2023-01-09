ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Public Invited to Speak Up on Rule Changes in Legislature

The 108th Nebraska Legislature has begun. While the body is temporarily adopting last year’s rules package, it will soon start considering 55 proposed changes, ranging from media coverage of sessions to the redistricting process. The public is invited to attend the Rules Committee’s meeting on Thursday at 1:30 PM...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Next U.S. Senator From Nebraska To Be Named Thursday

Lincoln, NE (January 11, 2023) Governor Jim Pillen will reveal his choice to fill Nebraska’s vacant U.S. Senate Seat Thursday morning. Pillen has scheduled a 9:30 A.M. announcement in the Governor’s Office. At least nine people applied for the vacant Senate seat. They include former Governor Pete Ricketts,...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

State Senator Introduces Child Tax Credit Bill

Nebraska State Senator Danielle Conrad of Lincoln introduced LB 294 Wednesday which would provide families earning a certain income level a refundable tax credit up to $1,000 per child. About half of Nebraskans, including about 81% of the state’s children, would benefit from the proposal. The proposal would allow...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers submit 55 legislative rule changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — State senators submit a record 55 rule change proposals in the Legislature. The changes range from ending secret ballots for electing committee leadership positions to restricting firearms to military and law enforcement in the legislative chamber and hearings. Three years ago some gun rights advocates carried...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure

OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising. One example: Former Nebraska […] The post After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT

LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops

LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
NEBRASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska

Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
ALASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy