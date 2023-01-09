Read full article on original website
WOWT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
klin.com
Public Invited to Speak Up on Rule Changes in Legislature
The 108th Nebraska Legislature has begun. While the body is temporarily adopting last year’s rules package, it will soon start considering 55 proposed changes, ranging from media coverage of sessions to the redistricting process. The public is invited to attend the Rules Committee’s meeting on Thursday at 1:30 PM...
kfornow.com
Ricketts appears front-runner for Senate seat as applicants finalized
OMAHA — The race to be appointed as Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Gov. Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling an appointment as early as this week. Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S....
WOWT
New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
klkntv.com
Sen. Blood proposes disclosure requirement for ‘dark money’ in Nebraska elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former candidate for governor has proposed a bill that would impact how “dark money” influences Nebraska elections. State Sen. Carol Blood is bringing a bill that would require groups spending money on elections to disclose their expenditures and donors. This comes as...
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com
State Senator Introduces Child Tax Credit Bill
Nebraska State Senator Danielle Conrad of Lincoln introduced LB 294 Wednesday which would provide families earning a certain income level a refundable tax credit up to $1,000 per child. About half of Nebraskans, including about 81% of the state’s children, would benefit from the proposal. The proposal would allow...
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse.
Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa’s largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district’s leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
klkntv.com
New bills in Nebraska Legislature include youth wage, LGBTQ protections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday was day four of introducing bills in the Nebraska Legislature. Among bills introduced this week is LB 15, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. The legislation would establish a youth and training wage across the state of Nebraska. This bill comes after voters...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers submit 55 legislative rule changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — State senators submit a record 55 rule change proposals in the Legislature. The changes range from ending secret ballots for electing committee leadership positions to restricting firearms to military and law enforcement in the legislative chamber and hearings. Three years ago some gun rights advocates carried...
After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising. One example: Former Nebraska […] The post After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Bills seek Nebraska voter ID, would nix most voting by mail
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed in November by voters, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. Two bills introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, go beyond simply...
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
nebraskaexaminer.com
D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops
LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
alaskasnewssource.com
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911.
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
Kearney Hub
Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.
