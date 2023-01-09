Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox are in the market for middle infielders but one of the top defensive stars is no longer on the board.
MLB rumors: 1 more trade the St. Louis Cardinals should make
The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching depth, and the Marlins could help them out after their latest acquisition. In the early hours of the morning today, the Miami Marlins acquired RHP Johnny Cueto in what appears to be a depth piece with a potential incoming fire sale to the team’s starting rotation.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
A move could be on the way for the Boston Red Sox. Boston already had a need at middle infield after losing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts in free agency and got even more bad news Tuesday after losing Trevor Story to an elbow injury. The free agent market is dwindling...
Dodgers: Analyst Predicts Blue October for Los Angeles
Los Angeles could be on the way to another World Series title in the next year.
Wichita Eagle
Finding Ways to Watch Royals Games Will Remain a Challenge in 2023
I usually try to keep my pieces fair, considering players, fans and the Kansas City Royals alike. One topic to which I am unequivocally opposed, however, is MLB blackouts and how difficult it can be to watch a Royals game at times. This came back into my head after Fastwyre,...
Chiefs add new Patrick Mahomes weapon, but there’s a catch
The Kansas City Chiefs have made an eye-opening addition to the roster, supplying Patrick Mahomes with another weapon for the 2023 season. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are signing former first-round pick John Ross to a reserve/futures contract. Via Pelissero on Twitter:. “The Chiefs signed...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
KTLO
Cardinals hire Joe McEwing as bench coach; Matt Holliday resigns
The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Joe McEwing as their bench coach after Matt Holliday resigned from the position. McEwing, 50, a native of the Philadelphia metro area, comes to St. Louis after spending 15 years coaching with the White Sox organization, most recently as the third base coach from 2021-22, also serving as the bench coach from 2017-20 under manager Rick Renteria.
Former White Sox Pitcher Johnny Cueto Signs with Miami
Johnny Cueto was a fan favorite and performed impressively for the 2022 White Sox.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid sends important message to players ahead of playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be able to use one thing that most of the other playoff teams won’t, and that is experience. Well, some teams in the playoffs have experience, but there aren’t any that have more than the Chiefs. Since 2018, only one of the current...
Four Former Yankees Sign With New Teams on Minor League Deals
Tim Locastro is one of four players that signed a minor league deal with a new team on Monday after spending time in the Yankees organization in 2022
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
Why Kansas City Chiefs will win the 2023 Super Bowl
After months of football, the 2022 NFL regular season is officially in the books. Without a surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs once again secured a playoff spot, this time as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As they wait for their Divisional Round matchup, it is a safe bet to say the Chiefs are one of the frontrunners for the Super Bowl.
