Kansas City, MO

FanSided

MLB rumors: 1 more trade the St. Louis Cardinals should make

The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching depth, and the Marlins could help them out after their latest acquisition. In the early hours of the morning today, the Miami Marlins acquired RHP Johnny Cueto in what appears to be a depth piece with a potential incoming fire sale to the team’s starting rotation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade

After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTLO

Cardinals hire Joe McEwing as bench coach; Matt Holliday resigns

The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Joe McEwing as their bench coach after Matt Holliday resigned from the position. McEwing, 50, a native of the Philadelphia metro area, comes to St. Louis after spending 15 years coaching with the White Sox organization, most recently as the third base coach from 2021-22, also serving as the bench coach from 2017-20 under manager Rick Renteria.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hutch Post

⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Why Kansas City Chiefs will win the 2023 Super Bowl

After months of football, the 2022 NFL regular season is officially in the books. Without a surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs once again secured a playoff spot, this time as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As they wait for their Divisional Round matchup, it is a safe bet to say the Chiefs are one of the frontrunners for the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO

