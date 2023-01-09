Place your bets! Who has the most locations in the Bay State?. If you just guessed McDonald’s – great guess – but it’s wrong. Fast and casual has worked it’s way into our every day lives. We’re so full of chores, and work, and daily tasks that sometimes there’s no time to whip up a satisfying home-cooked meal. In fact, many of us don’t even know where to start to whip up a home-cooked meal so a quick bag of hot grub comes in pretty handy. Because of that there is no shortage of fast food options sprinkled throughout the state. So which fast food empire is cranking out the most here in Massachusetts? A peek at location numbers will give us a quick read. Here are the Top 10 Fast Food Franchises in Massachusetts based on # of locations:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO