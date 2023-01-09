Panthers G Austin Corbett tore ACL in Week 18 win over Saints

Carolina Panthers starting right guard Austin Corbett walked into the locker room on Monday with a brace on his knee and some pessimism on his mind. And now we know why.

After speaking to players as they packed up their belongings, reporters moved to the conference room to talk with general manager Scott Fitterer. Fitterer would then eventually confirm what was believed to be bad news about Corbett, who tore his ACL in the Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints.

“He did tear his ACL,” Fitterer said. “So, that’s very unfortunate. He was in good spirits about it. The guy’s been healthy his whole life. He did tear his ACL, but he’s a guy that will be back probably right around the start of the season. We’ll have to see how he progresses.”

Fitterer also confirmed a fractured ankle for fellow starting guard Brady Christensen, who left during the second offensive drive on Sunday.